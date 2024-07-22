Android 15's "Landroid" easter egg lands as a screensaver on Pixel phones and tablets
Android 15 "Landroid" screensaver | Image credit — PhoneArena
Android 15, Google's latest operating system (OS), is taking users on an interstellar journey with its space-themed easter egg and accompanying "Landroid" screensaver on Google Pixel phones and tablets.
This isn't the first time Google has incorporated a playful element into its OS releases. Building upon the space theme introduced in Android 14, this year's easter egg features the beloved Bugdroid mascot soaring through the cosmos, ultimately landing on Earth and planting a flag.
What sets this easter egg apart is its transformation into a dynamic screensaver once viewed for the first time. Dubbed "Landroid," this screensaver, accompanied by the description "AUTOPILOT ENGAGED," offers users a unique visual experience. Bugdroid's journey is set to automatic replay, allowing users to witness the mascot's exploration and flag-planting endeavors repeatedly.
Accessing the Landroid screensaver is simple. Pixel Tablet or Pixel Tablet 2 users can locate it within the Settings menu, under Hub Mode and Screen Saver. Once activated, Landroid will grace the screen whenever the device is locked or docked.
Android 15 is fun, but did you find the *new* Easter egg?— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 19, 2024
After accessing Landroid, you'll find... A new Landroid screen saver pic.twitter.com/okt9FZDnSG
However, it isn't just available for the tablet as Pixel phone users can also enjoy the Landroid screensaver. After viewing the easter egg, it can be found in the Settings menu, under Display & Touch and Screen Saver.
To initiate the easter egg and subsequently unlock the screensaver, users of Android 15 Beta 4 can navigate to Settings, then About Phone, and tap "Android Version" three times. This will reveal the Android 15 logo, which, when long-pressed, launches the captivating space-themed game.
While the Landroid screensaver may seem like a minor addition, it exemplifies Google's commitment to infusing its products with a touch of charm and fun. These small tweaks provide a user experience that extends beyond mere functionality, encompassing elements of delight and enjoyment.
