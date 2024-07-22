Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Android 15's "Landroid" easter egg lands as a screensaver on Pixel phones and tablets

By
0comments
Android 15's "Landroid" easter egg lands as a screensaver on Pixel phones and tablets
Android 15 "Landroid" screensaver | Image credit — PhoneArena

Android 15, Google's latest operating system (OS), is taking users on an interstellar journey with its space-themed easter egg and accompanying "Landroid" screensaver on Google Pixel phones and tablets.

This isn't the first time Google has incorporated a playful element into its OS releases. Building upon the space theme introduced in Android 14, this year's easter egg features the beloved Bugdroid mascot soaring through the cosmos, ultimately landing on Earth and planting a flag.

What sets this easter egg apart is its transformation into a dynamic screensaver once viewed for the first time. Dubbed "Landroid," this screensaver, accompanied by the description "AUTOPILOT ENGAGED," offers users a unique visual experience. Bugdroid's journey is set to automatic replay, allowing users to witness the mascot's exploration and flag-planting endeavors repeatedly.

Accessing the Landroid screensaver is simple. Pixel Tablet or Pixel Tablet 2 users can locate it within the Settings menu, under Hub Mode and Screen Saver. Once activated, Landroid will grace the screen whenever the device is locked or docked.


However, it isn't just available for the tablet as Pixel phone users can also enjoy the Landroid screensaver. After viewing the easter egg, it can be found in the Settings menu, under Display & Touch and Screen Saver.

To initiate the easter egg and subsequently unlock the screensaver, users of Android 15 Beta 4 can navigate to Settings, then About Phone, and tap "Android Version" three times. This will reveal the Android 15 logo, which, when long-pressed, launches the captivating space-themed game.

Recommended Stories
While the Landroid screensaver may seem like a minor addition, it exemplifies Google's commitment to infusing its products with a touch of charm and fun. These small tweaks provide a user experience that extends beyond mere functionality, encompassing elements of delight and enjoyment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless