Android 15 introduces a swipe-back gesture bug on Pixel 8 Pro, but there's a workaround
Google's new Android 15 update for Pixel devices has hit a snag, with some Pixel 8 Pro users reporting issues with the swipe-back gesture. This handy feature, which allows users to seamlessly navigate back to the previous screen with a simple swipe, seems to be particularly problematic when swiping from the right edge of the screen. While the update brings a host of new features and improvements, this bug is causing frustration for some users.
The problem was first reported by a Reddit user who noticed that the swipe-back gesture was not functioning correctly after updating their Pixel 8 Pro to Android 15. They noted that the issue only occurred when swiping from the right edge of the device, and not from the left. Interestingly, the user confirmed that the same setup, including a tempered glass screen protector and touch sensitivity setting enabled, worked without any issues on Android 14. This suggests that the problem is specifically related to the new Android 15 update.
Other users have chimed in on Reddit and Google Issue Tracker, confirming that they are also experiencing similar issues with the swipe-back gesture. Some users have reported problems with both the left and right edges of their devices. It's worth noting that not all Pixel 8 Pro devices are affected by this bug, as some users have reported no issues after updating to Android 15.
Google Pixel 8 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena
A simple solutionFortunately, a fix for this issue has been identified. Users who previously encountered the problem during the Android 15 beta testing phase discovered that toggling the navigation mode in settings can resolve the problem. Here's how to do it:
- Go to Settings > System > Navigation mode.
- Switch to 3-button navigation, and then switch back to Gesture navigation.
- If the issue persists, try rebooting your phone.
This simple workaround has reportedly worked for many users, restoring the swipe-back gesture to its full functionality. It's unclear why this method works, but it's a welcome solution for those experiencing the issue.
This situation highlights how new software updates often bring exciting new features and improvements, they can also introduce unexpected bugs and glitches. It's crucial for companies like Google to address these issues promptly to ensure a smooth and positive user experience. Hopefully, a bug fix will be rolled out soon and this workaround will no longer be needed.
