Android 15 introduces a swipe-back gesture bug on Pixel 8 Pro, but there's a workaround

Android 15

Android 15

Pixel 8 Pro

Android 15

A simple solution

Android 15

Go to Settings > System > Navigation mode.

Switch to 3-button navigation, and then switch back to Gesture navigation.

If the issue persists, try rebooting your phone.



This simple workaround has reportedly worked for many users, restoring the swipe-back gesture to its full functionality. It's unclear why this method works, but it's a welcome solution for those experiencing the issue.





This situation highlights how new software updates often bring exciting new features and improvements, they can also introduce unexpected bugs and glitches. It's crucial for companies like Google to address these issues promptly to ensure a smooth and positive user experience. Hopefully, a bug fix will be rolled out soon and this workaround will no longer be needed.