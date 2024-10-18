See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Android 15 introduces a swipe-back gesture bug on Pixel 8 Pro, but there's a workaround

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
An image of a person's hand holding up the Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google's new Android 15 update for Pixel devices has hit a snag, with some Pixel 8 Pro users reporting issues with the swipe-back gesture. This handy feature, which allows users to seamlessly navigate back to the previous screen with a simple swipe, seems to be particularly problematic when swiping from the right edge of the screen. While the update brings a host of new features and improvements, this bug is causing frustration for some users.

The problem was first reported by a Reddit user who noticed that the swipe-back gesture was not functioning correctly after updating their Pixel 8 Pro to Android 15. They noted that the issue only occurred when swiping from the right edge of the device, and not from the left. Interestingly, the user confirmed that the same setup, including a tempered glass screen protector and touch sensitivity setting enabled, worked without any issues on Android 14. This suggests that the problem is specifically related to the new Android 15 update.

Other users have chimed in on Reddit and Google Issue Tracker, confirming that they are also experiencing similar issues with the swipe-back gesture. Some users have reported problems with both the left and right edges of their devices. It's worth noting that not all Pixel 8 Pro devices are affected by this bug, as some users have reported no issues after updating to Android 15.


A simple solution

Fortunately, a fix for this issue has been identified. Users who previously encountered the problem during the Android 15 beta testing phase discovered that toggling the navigation mode in settings can resolve the problem. Here's how to do it:

  • Go to Settings > System > Navigation mode.
  • Switch to 3-button navigation, and then switch back to Gesture navigation.
  • If the issue persists, try rebooting your phone.

This simple workaround has reportedly worked for many users, restoring the swipe-back gesture to its full functionality. It's unclear why this method works, but it's a welcome solution for those experiencing the issue.

This situation highlights how new software updates often bring exciting new features and improvements, they can also introduce unexpected bugs and glitches. It's crucial for companies like Google to address these issues promptly to ensure a smooth and positive user experience. Hopefully, a bug fix will be rolled out soon and this workaround will no longer be needed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless