Android 15 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Pad 2

0comments
An image of the OnePlus Pad 2 standing on a table with the screen displayed
The OnePlus Pad 2 is one of the first Android tablets to receive the Android 15 update, following closely on the heels of the OnePlus 12. This update brings a host of new features and improvements, including enhanced animations, updated icons, and a redesigned Quick Settings menu.

One of the standout features of this update is the introduction of "Live Alerts." These function similarly to the Dynamic Island found on iOS devices, providing users with a dynamic and interactive way to stay informed about notifications and ongoing activities. Additionally, the update introduces a split notification drawer and Quick Settings menu, making it easier for users to manage their device with one hand.

For users who enjoy multitasking, the Android 15 update for the OnePlus Pad 2 brings new Floating Window gestures. These gestures allow users to seamlessly open apps in floating windows by dragging down on incoming notifications. This feature, combined with the tablet's large screen size, provides a more efficient and intuitive multitasking experience.


In terms of battery life, the update introduces a new 80% charge limit option. This feature is designed to extend the battery's lifespan and slow down degradation by preventing the device from being fully charged. Additionally, a battery protection reminder has been added to encourage users to enable the Charging limit feature when their device is connected to a charger for an extended period.

The Android 15 update is currently available for EU, India, and global variants of the OnePlus Pad 2. However, users in North America, including the US, will have to wait a little longer, as the update is expected to roll out sometime later this week. The wait, however, should be well worth it.

The combination of "Live Alerts" with the new Floating Window gestures, promises to enhance the device's multitasking capabilities, making it easier for users to switch between apps and manage their workflow. Additionally, the 80% charge limit option could potentially extend the battery life of the device, which is always a welcome improvement for tablet users. It's also very encouraging to see OnePlus take the lead in rolling out Android 15 to not just its smartphones — but also its tablet — in such a timely manner.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

