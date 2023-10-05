Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 is now available for eligible Pixel devices with bug fixes and new features
Google has begun the over-the-air roll out of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android beta program. This is a minor release that addresses system crashes, scrolling animations, and other issues affecting stability and performance.
Devices eligible to receive the update include the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The update sits at 194 MB with build number U1B2.230922.006 and includes the October 2023 security patch, with only the below fixes listed in the changelog:
Top resolved issues
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user accessed system Bluetooth settings after pairing a device.
- Fixed an issue on some devices where the scrolling animation sometimes stuttered or paused.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.
The update does include some front-facing features that are slowly being discovered and reported on social media. So far, some of the first ones to be unveiled are the existence of a revamped "Software updates" page with a spiffy new UI, the new Weather app from the Pixel 8 which enables weather info to appear in the Clock app and the World clock widget, and the ability to add height, weight, and pregnancy status to the Personal Safety app.
Images Credit - Mishaal Rahman/X
If you are interesting in trying out Android 14 Beta QPR1 Beta 2 you will need to first enroll in the Android 14 Beta program at g.co/androidbeta. If you are already enrolled, you can check for updates by going to Settings > System > System updates. It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update on your device.
Please note that the Android 14 Beta program is still under development, so you may experience some bugs or glitches. If you're not comfortable with that, you should remain with the official release of Android 14 which already began rolling out yesterday.
