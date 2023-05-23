Google adds a huge number of physical keyboard shortcuts to Android 14
After officially announcing the Pixel Fold, it seems that Google wants to emphasize its serious intentions for big-screen devices, such as foldables and tablets. Android 14 Beta 2 already rolled out to Pixel phones two weeks ago, and it came with new features such as improved screen recording, and improved split-screen mode. Now it turns out that there's another big feature coming to the platform.
It replaces the previous list of shortcuts found in Android 13, which could be located under Settings -> System -> Languages & Input -> Physical Keyboard. If your device is running Android 14, there's a slight change in the settings menu, and you should navigate to Settings -> System -> Keyboard -> Physical Keyboard in order to access the new menus.
Here's the full list of the new 34 shortcut combinations:
The official rollout of Android 14 is scheduled for August, but if you're part of the Android Beta program, you can get a glimpse of the next Google mobile OS. To join the Android 14 Beta program, you need to go to google.com/android/beta or tap on this link.
Mishaal Rahman, an expert in Android, has discovered a significantly overhauled keyboard shortcuts menu in Android 14 Beta 2 and posted some screenshots on his Twitter account. Currently, this revamped menu is exclusively accessible on large-screen devices running Android 14.
- Access notification shade: Search + N
- Take a full screenshot: Search + Ctrl + S
- Access list of shortcuts: Search + /
- Back button: Search + ~ | Search + Backspace | Search + Left Arrow
- Access home screen: Search + H | Search + Return
- Overview of open apps: Search + Tab
- Cycle through recent apps (forward): Alt + Tab
- Cycle through recent apps (back): Alt + Shift + Tab
- Launcher search: Search
- Hide and show taskbar: Search + T
- Access system settings: Search + I
- Access Google Assistant: Search + A
- Lock screen: Search + L
- Pull up Notes for quick memo: Search + Ctrl + N
- Split screen with current app on right: Search + Ctrl + Right Arrow
- Split screen with current app on left: Search + Ctrl + Left Arrow
- Switch from split screen to full screen: Search + Ctrl + Up Arrow
- Move split screen app: Search + Ctrl + Down Arrow
- Switch input language (next): Ctrl + Space | Search + Space
- Switch input language (previous): Ctrl + Shift + Space | Ctrl + Search + Space
- Open assist app: Search + A
- Open browser app: Search + B
- Open calculator app: Search + U
- Open calendar app: Search + K
- Open contacts app: Search + C
- Open email app: Search + E
- Open maps app: Search + M
- Open music app: Search + P
- Open SMS app: Search + S
