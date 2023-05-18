Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google might finally improve the split-screen feature with Android 14

The split screen feature on Android that allows users to open two apps and interact with them simultaneously has been available since Android 10. Now, split-screen mode is not exactly the most popular multitasking tool that Android phone owners use, but there is a good number of people that utilize it.

Thanks to popular Android guru Mishaal Rahman we now know that Google is working on potentially improving the split screen mode with Android 14, as he noticed a new launcher flag in the second beta of the software. How might Google improve it? Well, by making it possible to save your favorite app pairs for future use.

Right now, users have to go through the process of launching each app separately when entering split-screen mode. The two apps will remain open on a single screen even if you minimize them to do something else on your phone, but you have to go through the whole process again if you want to use them together.


What this improvement would do is save users that trouble and make it much more intuitive for fans of the split screen mode by adding a shortcut on the home screen. This new option would be dubbed "save app pair" and it will appear in the context menu of split-screened apps in the recents overview.

It is important to mention here that other phones already have a similar feature, like the Samsung Galaxies out there, for example. For stock Android, however, this would be something new. So, if you are using a Pixel phone like the new Pixel 7a or one of the Pixel 6 series, you might get to try it out if Google decides to release it with the final Android 14 version.

Of course, Google's recently announced Pixel Fold (the company's first foldable phone) already comes with a split screen feature for multitasking, but that kind of goes along with the foldable form factor.

