Android 14 Beta 1 is out now for eligible Pixel devices

Android users are excited today as Google has launched the Android 14 Beta program . Pixel users with a Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro can install the Android 14 Beta 1 update with some caveats which we will get to. First, we need to remind you that the first update will be extremely unstable so if you use your Pixel as your daily driver, you should wait until Android 14 hits platform stability in a few months.







Additionally, if you are currently subscribed to the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program, you are allowed to switch to the Android 14 Beta program without having to wipe your phone. But with future releases, switching from the QPR3 Beta to the Android 14 Beta program may require you to remove all of the data on your Pixel. To join the Android 14 Beta program you need to go to google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . Then, press the button that says "View your eligible devices."









You'll see a small photo of your Pixel device. Underneath it is a box that says Opt in. Click on it and you will receive an update to install that contains Android 14 Beta 1. After opting in, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. If you are a member of the QPR3 Beta program, you will first have to opt out of that program. If you opt out of the QPR3 Beta program and immediately opt in to the Android 14 Beta program, you will not have to wipe your device with the first Beta release only.





Among the new features on Android 14 is the predictive back gesture that gives you a preview of where you'll end up when you complete the back gesture. The new Share Sheet with app actions at the top of the screen is also part of the Android 14 experience. Again we warn you though, certain apps might not work, battery life will be problematic, and there will be some other issues that you might not want to go through if you join the Android 14 Beta program right now.





The final public version of Android 14 will probably be released in August, so keep in mind that once you join the Android 14 Beta program, you will not be able to exit it without a data wipe until the public version is pushed out by Google in approximately four months.





We should learn much more about Android 14 on May 10 when Google holds it I/O 2023 developer conference.

