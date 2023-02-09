Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Learn about Android 14's new predictive back gesture; what it is and how you'll use it

Android Software updates Google
1
Learn about Android 14's new predictive back gesture; what it is and how you'll use it
Last November, before Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and Groundhog Day, we showed you how the Android 14 predictive back gesture is going to work. Google had allowed Android 13 users to test the feature on certain apps. But with the recent release of the Android 14 Developer Preview 1, predictive back gesture is available although it requires users to enable Developer Options and activate a developer flag. Once we get down the trail to Android 14 beta releases, and certainly for the stable version, this will be available by default.

The predictive back gesture is designed to give users a preview of where they will end up if they use the back gesture. There are one of three pages they can be sent to including a previous page in the same app, a previous app, or the home screen. In Android 13, the only thing that this gesture could show users is whether using the back gesture would take them to the home screen.

Testing the feature in Android 13 also requires users to enable Developer Options and change a toggle switch in settings. Since the Android 13 test version is a limited test for only certain apps, we would recommend that you hold out for the Android 14 beta program or the stable version of Android 14.

Like a stern teacher, Google is dead serious about implementing this on Android apps. According to XDA, the company is warning developers that navigating back will be broken on their apps if they don't support the predictive back gesture when Google starts to enforce it.

Google's example of predictive back gesture - Learn about Android 14's new predictive back gesture; what it is and how you'll use it
Google's example of predictive back gesture

When the back gesture is made slowly from the left or right edge of the screen, the page you're currently viewing starts to shrink revealing what is behind it. By knowing where you are going when the back gesture is made, you can prevent yourself from backing out of an app and closing it accidentally. This was screwing around with the metrics tracked by some Android developers.

The path to Android 14 as published by Google - Learn about Android 14's new predictive back gesture; what it is and how you'll use it
The path to Android 14 as published by Google

Next month we should see Google release Android 14 Developer Preview 2. Starting in April and running through July, the Android 14 beta program will be underway culminating with the release of the stable version of Android 14 sometime in August.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless