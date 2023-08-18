Surprise! Google releases Android 14 Beta 5.1

Fixed an issue that caused the system to stop detecting a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Fixed an issue for some devices where a blank home screen displayed after unlocking the device.

Fixed a performance issue by temporarily disabling feather-styled live wallpaper on Pixel Fold. The live wallpaper version will be reenabled after the other underlying issues are fixed.

Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet. To download and install it, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. For the Pixel 6 Pro, the Android 14 Beta 5.1 update weighs in at 7.69MB and the update has a version number of UPB5.230623.005.








