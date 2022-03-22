Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen

Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen1
Android 13: open notifications in split-screen
Google seems to be paying more attention to Android on larger screens. The recent Android 12L update added a taskbar and updated layouts for tablets and foldable phones, but there is still more room for improvements. It seems that Google is planning to include some more such features with Android 13.
Despite that though, the feature has now made an appearance once again in the second Developer Preview of Android 13. The cool thing is that it appears to be enabled by default for everyone, so you won't need to manually enable it.
In Android 13 DP2, you can now long press a notification and drag it to enter split-screen mode.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2022
This was actually added to Android 12L and was hidden behind a feature flag: https://t.co/M7Cre8ZEon
It's still pretty buggy, though. pic.twitter.com/9qY0zMcwm2
Other interesting new features that could make it to Android 13
Android 13 Developer Preview 2 has also shown other useful features that Google is working on. In the preview, there are runtime permissions for app notifications and improvements for Japanese speakers. So far, some of the new and exciting features that Android 13 will bring have been discovered. Let's look at some of the new features that Android 13 will bring to supported phones.
The bedtime schedule that this feature will use will be based on the settings you have previously set up in the Digital Wellbeing app. This, quite understandably, will help users who tend to stay on their phone in a dark room late at night. The bright Light theme could be uncomfortable if you're on your phone in bed and might tire your eyes out too much.
On top of that, turning on Dark theme can also save you some battery life, especially if your phone sports an AMOLED display.
The feature is being referred to as "Dark theme at bedtime", and it is currently being tested. If it makes the final cut, you will be able to turn it on by going to Settings > Display and toggling on Dark theme in Android 13.
Another quite useful Android 13 feature will be a notification when an app is excessively draining your battery during background usage. The notification will be based on a 24-hour period monitoring and will work for all apps if your phone is running Android 13.
Things that are NOT allowed: