Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates

Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen

Iskra Petrova
By
1
Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen
We have now started hearing more and more about Android's next big update, Android 13, as it has entered the second developer preview stage. Now, XDA-Developers reports about a new feature for notifications that will likely come with Android 13, and which will make multitasking even better.

Android 13: open notifications in split-screen


Google seems to be paying more attention to Android on larger screens. The recent Android 12L update added a taskbar and updated layouts for tablets and foldable phones, but there is still more room for improvements. It seems that Google is planning to include some more such features with Android 13.

In an Android 12L beta, there was a new feature for notifications that pretty much would allow you to drag a notification to one side of your screen and then open it in split-screen mode. However, this feature was never fully enabled, not even in the final Android 12L release.

Despite that though, the feature has now made an appearance once again in the second Developer Preview of Android 13. The cool thing is that it appears to be enabled by default for everyone, so you won't need to manually enable it.

If you long-press on a notification, you will be able to drag it to view and interact with it in a split-screen mode with Android 13.

According to Mishaal Rahman, the feature is still quite buggy though, but most likely, all the issues with it will be ironed out before the official Android 13 release.



This new feature is among other improvements primarily aimed at multitasking on a tablet or a foldable phone such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Android 13 and Android 12L. Right now, notifications are opened on Android tablets on whichever side of the screen was most recently interacted with. However, the new gesture will make the split-screen mode more predictable.

Other interesting new features that could make it to Android 13


Android 13 Developer Preview 2 has also shown other useful features that Google is working on. In the preview, there are runtime permissions for app notifications and improvements for Japanese speakers. So far, some of the new and exciting features that Android 13 will bring have been discovered. Let's look at some of the new features that Android 13 will bring to supported phones.

First off, Android 13 will likely bring a feature that enables Dark theme automatically when it is bedtime. This feature is also a part of the second Developer Preview of the new OS. The feature will allow you to set a schedule that will turn on the Dark theme on your device when you get near bedtime.

The bedtime schedule that this feature will use will be based on the settings you have previously set up in the Digital Wellbeing app. This, quite understandably, will help users who tend to stay on their phone in a dark room late at night. The bright Light theme could be uncomfortable if you're on your phone in bed and might tire your eyes out too much.

On top of that, turning on Dark theme can also save you some battery life, especially if your phone sports an AMOLED display.

The feature is being referred to as "Dark theme at bedtime", and it is currently being tested. If it makes the final cut, you will be able to turn it on by going to Settings > Display and toggling on Dark theme in Android 13.

Another quite useful Android 13 feature will be a notification when an app is excessively draining your battery during background usage. The notification will be based on a 24-hour period monitoring and will work for all apps if your phone is running Android 13.

