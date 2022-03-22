Android 13 will make it possible for you to easily open notifications in split-screen

Android 13: open notifications in split-screen

According to Mishaal Rahman, the feature is still quite buggy though, but most likely, all the issues with it will be ironed out before the official Android 13 release.







In Android 13 DP2, you can now long press a notification and drag it to enter split-screen mode.



This was actually added to Android 12L and was hidden behind a feature flag: https://t.co/M7Cre8ZEon



It's still pretty buggy, though. pic.twitter.com/9qY0zMcwm2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 17, 2022





Other interesting new features that could make it to Android 13

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up