Google's Android 12 gets a tasty new leak









While waiting for all of that to unfold, the extremely reliable folks over at XDA Developers claim to have learned a delicious tidbit of information after doing "a bit of digging." These guys do their research very thoroughly every single time when it comes to unreleased mobile software, mind you, so the Snow Cone dessert name of Android 12 is pretty much etched in stone already.





As you're probably well aware, this is a tradition dating all the way back to 2009's Android 1.5 Cupcake, which came after versions 1.0 and 1.1 of the operating system. Those two didn't get dessert-themed marketing labels, but in their honor, Google kicked off this sweet tradition with the third letter of the English alphabet.





Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo, and Pie all followed like clockwork, but for some reason, Android 10 broke this established practice in 2019. Although Android 11 officially pursued a similar path last year, its unofficial alternate name is Red Velvet Cake





It remains to be seen now if Big G aims to bring dessert monikers back to the limelight with Snow Cone this year or if that cold and tasty treat will be kept under wraps as a fun little secret for hardcore Android fans to share. Our money is on the latter option, but it would sure be nice for Google to prove us wrong.



