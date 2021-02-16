Google's Android 12 gets a tasty new leak
If history is any indication, the search giant's in-house Pixel handsets will get their stable Android 12 updates before the vast majority of the world's active mobile devices can make the official jump to Android 11. Of course, both developer preview and public beta programs are expected to be opened well ahead of that wide-scale release presumably scheduled for early September, giving us plenty of time to confirm and examine all of the recently rumored changes and enhancements (and many more).
As you're probably well aware, this is a tradition dating all the way back to 2009's Android 1.5 Cupcake, which came after versions 1.0 and 1.1 of the operating system. Those two didn't get dessert-themed marketing labels, but in their honor, Google kicked off this sweet tradition with the third letter of the English alphabet.
It remains to be seen now if Big G aims to bring dessert monikers back to the limelight with Snow Cone this year or if that cold and tasty treat will be kept under wraps as a fun little secret for hardcore Android fans to share. Our money is on the latter option, but it would sure be nice for Google to prove us wrong.