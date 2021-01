Android 12 will bring a brand-new App Pairs split-screen mode

Also Read:

According to 9to5Google , the company is working on this revamped split-screen mode, to offer a better and more intuitive multitasking experience to Android users. Instead of opening one app, and then activating split-screen mode for that app via the Recents view, users will be able to group two apps in “tasks” and then quickly launch these pairs or switch between a pair of apps and a single app.Android 12 will also let people easily “pair” two apps right from the Recent view. When you use such a pair, the divider between the two apps will also get a bonus feature. Dragging the divider will still resize both apps but when you double-tap on it, the two active apps will quickly swap positions. The first Android 12 Developer Preview is expected to arrive in February.