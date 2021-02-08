Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Leaked screenshots obtained by XDA Developers show of a mockup of Android 12. The images come from design concepts for the next major Android build made by Google to show to Android phone manufacturers. We expect the first Developer Preview to be released this month starting Android users on the path to September's final version of the new build. While XDA can't vouch for the authenticity of the screenshots, it does say that there is evidence of its legitimacy.
After Apple beefed up its widgets, Google felt the need to do so as well. A new Conversations widget will show Android users messages, missed calls, and more. Due to its small size, the widget will only be able to show one item at a time. XDA says that the Conversations widget will be a mandatory feature on all Android 12 devices. Also mandatory will be the use of camera and microphone icons on the front display which must be visible when the camera and the microphone are being used. You might recall that Apple added something similar with iOS 14.2. A small green dot on the upper right of an iPhone display means that an app is using the handset's camera while an orange dot indicates that an app is using an iPhone's microphone.
One feature believed to be coming with Android 12 that might be the most interesting is app hibernation. If an Android user needs more storage, instead of uninstalling an app, he/she could put the app into hibernation mode which will free up some storage space while keeping the app on the phone.
If things go according to expectations, Android 12 should be available for the 2018-2020 Pixel models early in September.