Google just left a hint that the road to Android 12 will soon be open
You might not have given it a second thought, but Google could soon start Android users on the green brick road toward the release of Android 12. Last year, Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 11 on February 19th and the final version of the new Android build launched on September 8th. So yes, there is a long way to go.
While Google used to start its Developer Preview program in March, last year it started in February. And with the update to the Feedback app, another February start appears to be in the bag. So Pixel users, eventually you're going to face a tough decision if you use your Pixel 3 series-Pixel 5 handset as your daily driver. When the Android 12 public beta program begins, you'll have to decide whether it is worth putting up with the usual bugs and the faster draining battery just to be the first on your block to use Android 12.
Traditionally, Google kicks off the updating process by releasing two Developer Previews followed by three beta versions before the final version of the operating system is disseminated. One new feature that we could see is one that allows apps to hibernate in order to free up needed storage space.