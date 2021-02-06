Google just left a hint that the road to Android 12 will soon be open



You might not have given it a second thought, but Google could soon start Android users on the green brick road toward the release of Android 12. Last year, Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 11 on February 19th and the final version of the new Android build launched on September 8th. So yes, there is a long way to go.





A couple of days ago, Google did give us a sign that the first Android 12 Developer Preview could be coming soon. 9to5Google noted that on Thursday, the Android Beta Feedback app received an update for Android 12. Google first released a feedback app for the Android beta releases starting with 2019's Android 10 (aka "Q"). The idea of the app is to allow users to report to Google about issues, problems, bugs, etc. that they are experiencing with the beta without having to navigate the bug tracker site.





While Google recommends that those who installed the Feedback app uninstall it once the preview period ends, in this case the lazy were rewarded with an update from version 2.11 to version 2.15-betterbug.external_20201211_RC02. But even though you might already have the updated app for the Android 12 beta, it cannot be used at the moment.











While Google used to start its Developer Preview program in March, last year it started in February. And with the update to the Feedback app, another February start appears to be in the bag. So Pixel users, eventually you're going to face a tough decision if you use your Pixel 3 series- Pixel 5 handset as your daily driver. When the Android 12 public beta program begins, you'll have to decide whether it is worth putting up with the usual bugs and the faster draining battery just to be the first on your block to use Android 12.



