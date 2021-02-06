Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Google just left a hint that the road to Android 12 will soon be open

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 06, 2021, 12:06 PM
Google just left a hint that the road to Android 12 will soon be open
You might not have given it a second thought, but Google could soon start Android users on the green brick road toward the release of Android 12. Last year, Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 11 on February 19th and the final version of the new Android build launched on September 8th. So yes, there is a long way to go.

A couple of days ago, Google did give us a sign that the first Android 12 Developer Preview could be coming soon. 9to5Google noted that on Thursday, the Android Beta Feedback app received an update for Android 12. Google first released a feedback app for the Android beta releases starting with 2019's Android 10 (aka "Q"). The idea of the app is to allow users to report to Google about issues, problems, bugs, etc. that they are experiencing with the beta without having to navigate the bug tracker site.

While Google recommends that those who installed the Feedback app uninstall it once the preview period ends, in this case the lazy were rewarded with an update from version 2.11 to version 2.15-betterbug.external_20201211_RC02. But even though you might already have the updated app for the Android 12 beta, it cannot be used at the moment.


While Google used to start its Developer Preview program in March, last year it started in February. And with the update to the Feedback app, another February start appears to be in the bag. So Pixel users, eventually you're going to face a tough decision if you use your Pixel 3 series-Pixel 5 handset as your daily driver. When the Android 12 public beta program begins, you'll have to decide whether it is worth putting up with the usual bugs and the faster draining battery just to be the first on your block to use Android 12.

Traditionally, Google kicks off the updating process by releasing two Developer Previews followed by three beta versions before the final version of the operating system is disseminated. One new feature that we could see is one that allows apps to hibernate in order to free up needed storage space.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$220 Amazon $315 eBay $354 Overstock
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$320 Amazon $284 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$225 Amazon $319 eBay $326 Walmart
  • Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$330 Amazon $177 eBay $399 Overstock
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$349 Amazon $650 eBay $19 BestBuy
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$460 Amazon $575 eBay $19 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
$499 Special B&HPhoto $499 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

8.7
$699 Special B&HPhoto $700 Special BestBuy $700 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

