Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs

As is typical for a beta version of an upcoming new Android build, the software is far from being stable and we wouldn't suggest that Pixel users install the beta on a Pixel model that is used as their daily driver. In fact, Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 2.1 which exterminates several bugs and will be coming soon to a Pixel 3 , 3a, 4, 4a, or 5 series model. If you're already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an Over-the-Air (OTA) update containing beta 2.1





The update fixes an issue that prevented users from accessing things from the lock screen. As examples of gestures that wouldn't work, Google mentions swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, and swiping up to unlock the phone. Another bug exterminated by the update prevented weather and calendar events from showing up on the "At A Glance" widget on the home or lock screen.





Google notes that the Android 12 beta 2.1 update got rid of flickering or jittery animations when using gesture navigation to access recent apps. An issue that caused the camera and microphone permission indicators to get stuck and disappear (until the phone was rebooted) was fixed by the update. Also eliminated by Android 12 beta 2.1 was an issue that some users experienced that froze their phone on the Setup Wizard after installing the second beta and resetting the handset.





Lastly, the update also fixed an issue that prevented an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 and using the Android Emulator from connecting to the internet. If you're able to receive Android 12 beta 2.1 OTA, you can go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update to download and install it.

