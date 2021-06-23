$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 23, 2021, 9:11 PM
0
Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs
As is typical for a beta version of an upcoming new Android build, the software is far from being stable and we wouldn't suggest that Pixel users install the beta on a Pixel model that is used as their daily driver. In fact, Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 2.1 which exterminates several bugs and will be coming soon to a Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, or 5 series model. If you're already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an Over-the-Air (OTA) update containing beta 2.1.

The update fixes an issue that prevented users from accessing things from the lock screen. As examples of gestures that wouldn't work, Google mentions swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, and swiping up to unlock the phone. Another bug exterminated by the update prevented weather and calendar events from showing up on the "At A Glance" widget on the home or lock screen.

Google notes that the Android 12 beta 2.1 update got rid of flickering or jittery animations when using gesture navigation to access recent apps. An issue that caused the camera and microphone permission indicators to get stuck and disappear (until the phone was rebooted) was fixed by the update. Also eliminated by Android 12 beta 2.1 was an issue that some users experienced that froze their phone on the Setup Wizard after installing the second beta and resetting the handset.

Lastly, the update also fixed an issue that prevented an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 and using the Android Emulator from connecting to the internet. If you're able to receive Android 12 beta 2.1 OTA, you can go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update to download and install it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
by Alan Friedman,  1
Phil Schiller correctly saw the future of Apple's 30% "Tax" a decade ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
The Apple Watch Series 7 could use a neat new trick to boost battery life
Under-screen Touch ID tipped for Apple's iPhone 14 series, 2022 iPhone SE to come with 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  11
Under-screen Touch ID tipped for Apple's iPhone 14 series, 2022 iPhone SE to come with 5G
Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Huge Apple Watch sale takes the highest Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 discounts to new heights
Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Vivo's first tablet could launch in Q4 2021 as the Vivo Pad
T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone
by Daniel Petrov,  1
T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless