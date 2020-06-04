Android Software updates Apps Google

Messenger to use Android 11 bubbles to replace its Chat Heads feature

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 04, 2020, 2:30 PM
Messenger to use Android 11 bubbles to replace its Chat Heads feature
In 2013, Facebook added a new feature to the Messenger app allowing users to engage in Messenger chats while multitasking on other websites. With these "Chat Heads," users are a tap away from continuing a chat without having to constantly switch apps. Chat Heads can pop up on a phone no matter what is being viewed on the screen at the time. Essentially a way to quickly respond to a message sent during a Messenger chat session, the Chat Heads appear on the side of a user's display and show the profile picture of the person that the user is chatting with.

The messaging app has been using its own custom system, but according to a Twitter user, the beta version of Messenger on Android supports the chat bubbles found on the first Android 11 beta. Last year, Google was spotted testing bubbles for its own Android Messages app and at the time, Google suggested to developers that they test the bubbles API. Users will see new options in Facebook Messenger's settings menu with three choices to choose from: all conversations can bubble; selected conversations can bubble; and nothing can bubble.


The notification shade has a new icon that will bring back a bubble if you've accidentally dismissed it. Most Messenger users familiar with the Chat Heads system employed by the app probably won't notice any difference once the switch to bubbles is made. And don't forget that if you're rocking an iOS device, Facebook's Chat Heads/bubbles will only appear on Facebook which severely limits the usefulness of the feature on that platform.



To use the Facebook Messenger bubbles, an Android user must be toting a phone running the Android 11 developer preview or beta. In addition, Messenger version 268.0.0.3.118 (beta) must be installed. XDA notes that bubbles will appear on the side of a Messenger user's phone display. Tapping on the bubble will bring up a floating window where a user can quickly type out a response and keep a chat alive even while multitasking.

A 27 second unlisted video posted on YouTube by Pranob Mehrotra shows a Android 11 beta bubble appearing on the right side of a screen where it is dragged around the display. As the video displays, bubbles can be used for multiple conversations by pressing the "plus" icon and adding a new contact. A bubble can be removed from the screen by dragging it down to an "x" near the bottom of the display.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Motorola Razr 2 5G will catch up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip in a key area
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 10 II Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless