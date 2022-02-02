Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









We're talking about one full-fledged smartwatch and one "basic" but eye-catching fitness band this time around, both of which are once again available at their lowest ever prices, previously achieved during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 festivities.



Released less than a year ago at a fairly reasonable price of $149.95, the Released less than a year ago at a fairly reasonable price of $149.95, the Fitbit Luxe is arguably the brand's most stylish gadget yet, which means that you can essentially kill two birds with one stone by purchasing this beaut at 33 percent off for a special someone right now.



The utility aspect is covered by a robust list of features that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, and even stress management tools, while the "jewelry design" available in three attractive color combinations guarantees your better half will actually wear this thing without constantly being reminded of your poor fashion sense.



You're looking at a win-win scenario here at a $50 discount, but if for some reason you still prefer a good old fashioned square-shaped smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 squeezes right between the aforementioned Versa 2 and Sense at a $50 markdown of its own.



Released Released back in the fall of 2020 , this Android and iOS-compatible device normally costs $229.95 in a quartet of very... diverse paint jobs, promising to last "more than six days" between charges despite sporting a decent enough touchscreen with Always-On functionality and also supporting standalone GPS tracking.

