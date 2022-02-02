 Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals - PhoneArena

Deals

Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Amazon drops a second batch of hot Fitbit Valentine's Day deals
Health and wellness seem to be key focus areas this Valentine's Day for everyone from Apple to Amazon, with the latter e-commerce giant currently holding a number of different sales on Fitbit products to fit every style, preference, and budget out there.

Hot on the heels of the high-end Sense and low-cost Versa 2 smartwatches, as well as the feature-packed Charge 5 activity tracker, another two popular wearable devices manufactured by Google's daughter company have scored substantial discounts in anticipation of February 14.

We're talking about one full-fledged smartwatch and one "basic" but eye-catching fitness band this time around, both of which are once again available at their lowest ever prices, previously achieved during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 festivities.

Released less than a year ago at a fairly reasonable price of $149.95, the Fitbit Luxe is arguably the brand's most stylish gadget yet, which means that you can essentially kill two birds with one stone by purchasing this beaut at 33 percent off for a special someone right now.

The utility aspect is covered by a robust list of features that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, and even stress management tools, while the "jewelry design" available in three attractive color combinations guarantees your better half will actually wear this thing without constantly being reminded of your poor fashion sense.

You're looking at a win-win scenario here at a $50 discount, but if for some reason you still prefer a good old fashioned square-shaped smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 squeezes right between the aforementioned Versa 2 and Sense at a $50 markdown of its own.

Released back in the fall of 2020, this Android and iOS-compatible device normally costs $229.95 in a quartet of very... diverse paint jobs, promising to last "more than six days" between charges despite sporting a decent enough touchscreen with Always-On functionality and also supporting standalone GPS tracking.

