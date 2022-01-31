Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple to celebrate Valentine's Day with new health features

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Valentine's day brings new features to Apple Watch
Valentine's Day may be on February 14th, but American Heart Month is set to last the entire month—and Apple is greeting it with a few aces up its sleeve. 

Needless to say, all of Apple's Heart Month specials are health-related, and the Apple Watch in particular is getting a few new limited-time features to encourage users to get up and moving—all with the goal of having a healthier body and mind. 

For starters, if you complete Apple's new Health Month Activity Challenge on Valentine's Day, you will win a custom iMessage sticker coupled with an exclusive award. The challenge isn't daunting by any means; it's just 30 minutes of exercise to complete Apple's activity ring that wins you these prizes. 

Apart from that, all month long, Apple will be including a special featured set of 30-minute workouts on Apple Fitness+. The "Time to Walk" experience, which was unveiled at around the same time last year, is receiving a new episode featuring Georges St-Pierre, a former Canadian mixed martial arts champion. 

To make use of these additions, you'd need an Apple+ membership—which comes with a free trial for three months, then costs $9.99 a month afterwards.

“We’re strong believers at Apple that if you can empower people with information about their health, you can change the trajectory of their well-being,” stated Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. 

“Keeping your heart healthy requires a holistic approach — something we’ve focused on since the first generation of Apple Watch with the inclusion of activity and workout apps, in addition to heart rate. Today, people of all ages can use our products and services to learn more about staying healthy, work toward their personal goals, and have a lot of fun along the way.”

Along with the Apple Watch-exclusive features, Apple is also going to be offering new custom compilations across Apple Fitness+, the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books, according to Apple's newsroom post.

You've got to give it to Apple for giving users' health some extra attention this month; both physical and mental health have been difficult to maintain in light of recent events, and this may just make things just a tad easier. 



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is cheaper than ever with the Galaxy Tab S8 around the corner
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is cheaper than ever with the Galaxy Tab S8 around the corner
-$150
This could be your first look at the OnePlus 10 Ultra
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
This could be your first look at the OnePlus 10 Ultra
TCL 305 is the latest Android Go phone coming to Europe
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
TCL 305 is the latest Android Go phone coming to Europe
Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released later than expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released later than expected
iPhone Fold: Apple decides the future of its foldables with help from Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi
by Martin Filipov,  24
iPhone Fold: Apple decides the future of its foldables with help from Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi
Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung's February security update hits the Galaxy Note 20
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless