Amazon UK has the big-battery Nokia G21 on sale at an irresistible price





It's pretty much impossible, for instance, to find a better budget phone than the unlocked Nokia G21 after its latest massive British discount. This reasonably large but not overly bulky 6.5-incher packs a sizable 5,050mAh battery with more than respectable 18W charging support, and for a presumably limited time only, its £159.99 list price is marked down by a hefty 60 quid.

Nokia G21 Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 13, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,050mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Nordic Blue and Dusk Color Options £60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





That represents a completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable 38 percent price cut, making the G21 a must-buy for anyone who can settle for a low-res HD+ screen and a 4GB RAM count paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space in this day and age.





That's... not too bad when you think about it, especially considering that the display supports 90Hz refresh rate technology and the storage is of course easily expandable using a good old fashioned microSD card slot.





The seemingly unimpressive IPS LCD panel also makes a crucial contribution to an absolutely stellar 3-day battery life rating, while the triple rear-facing camera system is actually composed of one solid 50MP primary shooter and two largely useless 2MP sensors, which is not bad for the G21's price bracket either.





Available in "Nordic Blue" and "Dusk" hues, the phone used to run Android 11 on the software side of things out the box, but since its commercial debut back in early 2022, both Android 12 and Android 13 updates have officially arrived.





That means the Nokia G21 has most likely hit the end of the road already in terms of major OS promotions, although regular security patches should still be headed your way until 2025. That's yet another reason to strongly consider taking advantage of this hot new Amazon UK deal... before it inevitably goes away.