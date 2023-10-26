Amazon's super-premium Echo Studio and Echo Sub are on sale at a cool combined discount





But you know what's even better than this ultra-high-end and not ultra-high-priced Alexa-enabled smart speaker? An Echo Studio paired with an Echo Sub . As the name suggests, the latter device is a subwoofer you can very easily connect to your Echo speaker of choice to deliver even more powerful "room-filling" sound.

Echo Studio with Echo Sub Smart Speaker + Subwoofer with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality for Echo Studio, 100W Deep Bass Sound Through 6-Inch Woofer for Echo Sub $82 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





The Echo Sub also happens to be probably the only Amazon-made product that never scores a discount by itself, which is why it's definitely nice to see it bundled right now with the aforementioned Echo Studio at a special price. While you would normally pay as much as 330 bucks for the two devices, buying them together can save you a cool $82 if you hurry.





That's 24 percent slashed off the regular combined price, and as far as we know, the only other time Amazon offered a similar discount was around a year ago. Since then, the best bargain hunters have been able to do is save $40 or $45, which didn't exactly qualify as an earth-shattering deal.





This hot new promotion is therefore... quite special, and if you like to annoy your neighbors with the occasional house party until the break of dawn, you probably shouldn't waste this super-rare opportunity to keep your spending in check.





The Echo Studio is already an absolute monster of a home speaker, mind you, with an audio setup that combines three 2-inch mid-range components, one 20mm tweeter, and one 133mm woofer with bass output maximizing capabilities, while the Echo Sub can add 100W deep bass sound through a 6-inch woofer of its own, blowing the roof off your house whenever paired to Amazon's most powerful sound machine around.





On top of everything, of course, you can control both the Echo Studio and Echo Sub with your voice, as Alexa will be at your beck and call at all times to play music, answer questions, perform web searches for all kinds of different tasks, set alerts and alarms, and so much more.