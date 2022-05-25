Amazon has some of the best SanDisk microSD cards on sale at incredible prices





If you're part of that surprisingly large and resilient group, you'll undoubtedly be happy to find out about the latest extensive one-day-only Amazon sale on popular Western Digital and SanDisk memory solutions.





Just like all those previous times these types of promotions have taken place , the protagonists include both internal and external hard drives, USB flash drives, speedy SSDs, and most importantly for our mobile-focused readers, incredibly well-reviewed and top-selling members of the SanDisk Extreme and Ultra family of memory cards.



If you're not familiar with the two product lineups, the Extreme essentially supports... more extreme read speeds to help you transfer stuff with as little waiting as possible while also allowing you to "write" content directly to the microSD card at up to 4K UHD quality sans interruption.



All that makes the 128 and 512GB SanDisk Extreme options currently marked down by 7 and 21 percent from $20.99 and $79.99 list prices respectively pretty hard to resist... unless you're very much into mobile gaming, in which case you should probably consider the 256 gig version advertised specifically for that usage scenario and discounted by a cool 19 percent from a $37.19 regular price.



Said "regular" prices can actually be fairly misleading, mind you, as they often fluctuate, so if these new limited-time cuts fail to impress you, it's good to remember the Extreme microSD cards are sometimes significantly more expensive than 21, 37, and 80 bucks in 128, 256, and 512GB storage options respectively.



Interestingly, the 256 and 400GB members of the humbler SanDisk Ultra family are listed at the time of this writing as hugely discounted by around 50 percent from "regular" prices of $47.99 and $69.99 respectively.



These bad boys are definitely worth taking into consideration as well if saving a few extra bucks compared to an Extreme card is important to you and you don't mind the inferior read speeds capping off at 120 rather than 160MB/s and the lack of 4K UHD recording support.