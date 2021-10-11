Notification Center

Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has some of the most popular SanDisk memory products on sale at 'epic' discounts
According to a number of major smartphone vendors (and our very own Mariyan Slavov), the good old fashioned microSD card is dead, going the way of the dodo (and the traditional headphone jack) as more and more handsets (especially high-end models) seem to offer enough internal storage space (not to mention room in the cloud) to make external expansion methods unnecessary.

Of course, many mobile devices are still equipped with microSD card slots, and even judging only by the sheer number of Amazon customer reviews rating some of those products, we can assume brands like SanDisk continue to rack up solid sales scores for their Ultra and Extreme lines, for instance.

Several members of the two hugely popular families of memory cards are currently marked down to some of their lowest ever prices, starting with the 256GB Extreme model. Reviewed no less than 240,000 (!!!) times by Amazon buyers alone for an average rating of 4.8 stars, the blazing fast microSDXC UHS-I card supporting up to 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds respectively is on sale at a decent (and rare) 18 percent discount with 256 gigs of capacity.

Unfortunately, if that's somehow not enough to keep your digital hoarding addiction in check, you'll have to settle for a slightly slower 512GB Ultra variant at only 10 percent less than usual. Or you can opt for a costly 512 gig SanDisk microSDXC card licensed for the Nintendo Switch at a whopping $44 slashed off a $129.99 list price.

Both the Switch-licensed and Ultra options are also on sale today only at special prices with 256GB storage, and the latter should definitely be considered by Android handset-owning bargain hunters.

The same goes for the 256GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go and 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe flash drives if you use an Android device with a USB Type-C port and need something small and reliable to easily transfer your stuff to a USB-A computer while saving $7.51 and $19.56 respectively.

Meanwhile, the 256GB SanDisk iXpand at $22 less than usual is the perfect data transfer solution for both USB-C Android and iPhone users, and last but not necessarily least, Amazon also has a couple of interesting wireless charging accessories discounted by around 50 percent in its latest "epic daily deal."

The affordable SanDisk iXpand 15W pad is a... pretty straightforward and self-explanatory product, but the 2-in-1 iXpand Sync is something else entirely, combining up to 10W wireless charging with automatic backups of your locally stored photos and videos while juicing up your compatible iPhone or Android handset.

