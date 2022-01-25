Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Deals

It's time to once again save big on SanDisk microSD cards and other great memory products

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's time to once again save big on SanDisk microSD cards and other great memory products
There are two kinds of huge sales that Amazon loves to revive and refresh at regular intervals of time, which makes it far from surprising to see a bunch of popular memory products score deep price cuts for 24 hours only less than a week after the same happened with several great Anker charging accessories for phones, tablets, and computers.

Obviously, these one-day-only discounts on hard drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards, and flash drives are not identical to what was offered for a limited time across the same categories back in October or November 2021.

The top-selling and incredibly well-reviewed SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory card, for instance, is cheaper than ever before in a roomy 512GB version after a massive 50 percent markdown from a, let's face it, exaggerated list price of $99.99.

While certainly an extremely popular and always smart choice for digital hoarders on relatively tight budgets, the Ultra is not technically SanDisk's most advanced microSD card, with the Extreme line supporting up to 90MB/s write and 160MB/s read speeds respectively, as well as both Full HD and 4K UHD video storage.

The lone SanDisk Extreme option specifically listed as part of Amazon's latest expansive "deal of the day" is the one accommodating 256 gigs of data, available right now for 16 percent off an already reasonable $37.99 price that was actually higher back in the day.

Before pulling the trigger here, you may want to consider the 512GB Extreme and 400GB Ultra options as well at hefty discounts of their own of 45 and 36 percent respectively that are likely to stick around beyond the expiration date and time of their siblings' newest deals.

Of course, these bad boys are great if you're rocking an Android handset with expandable storage, but fret not, iPhone and iPad owners, as Amazon and SanDisk have you covered as well, selling the aptly named iXpand Flash Drive Go with 128GB capacity at 6 percent off a $39.99 list price that is itself reduced from $44.99 just a little while back.

It pretty much goes without saying that PC users have many more affordable options to choose from today, including a 512GB SanDisk Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 flash drive at a decent 19 percent discount, a 2TB WD My Passport external portable solid state drive fetching a whopping 50 percent less than usual, and a 10TB (!!!) WD Elements Desktop hard drive on sale for $130 off its $299.99 regular price. Talk about a good day to save big from a financial standpoint while... getting ready to save big from a storage perspective too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung beware: OnePlus 10 Ultra could come soon(ish) to challenge the Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  0
Best iPhone 13 tips & tricks you should know about
Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Save $80 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE in black, silver, pink or green
-$80
TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more
An AirTag ruins a double car theft attempt in Texas
by Iskra Petrova,  1
An AirTag ruins a double car theft attempt in Texas
New Galaxy Tab S8 design and specs leak flaunts Samsung's 2022 tablet from all sides
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New Galaxy Tab S8 design and specs leak flaunts Samsung's 2022 tablet from all sides
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless