It's time to once again save big on SanDisk microSD cards and other great memory products

Obviously, these one-day-only discounts on hard drives, portable SSDs, microSD cards, and flash drives are not identical to what was offered for a limited time across the same categories back in October or November 2021



The top-selling and incredibly well-reviewed SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory card, for instance, is cheaper than ever before in a roomy 512GB version after a massive 50 percent markdown from a, let's face it, exaggerated list price of $99.99.



While certainly an extremely popular and always smart choice for digital hoarders on relatively tight budgets, the Ultra is not technically SanDisk's most advanced microSD card, with the Extreme line supporting up to 90MB/s write and 160MB/s read speeds respectively, as well as both Full HD and 4K UHD video storage.





The lone SanDisk Extreme option specifically listed as part of Amazon's latest expansive "deal of the day" is the one accommodating 256 gigs of data, available right now for 16 percent off an already reasonable $37.99 price that was actually higher back in the day.



Before pulling the trigger here, you may want to consider the 512GB Extreme and 400GB Ultra options as well at hefty discounts of their own of 45 and 36 percent respectively that are likely to stick around beyond the expiration date and time of their siblings' newest deals.



Of course, these bad boys are great if you're rocking an Android handset with expandable storage, but fret not, iPhone and iPad owners, as Amazon and SanDisk have you covered as well, selling the aptly named iXpand Flash Drive Go with 128GB capacity at 6 percent off a $39.99 list price that is itself reduced from $44.99 just a little while back.



It pretty much goes without saying that PC users have many more affordable options to choose from today, including a 512GB SanDisk Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 flash drive at a decent 19 percent discount, a 2TB WD My Passport external portable solid state drive fetching a whopping 50 percent less than usual, and a 10TB (!!!) WD Elements Desktop hard drive on sale for $130 off its $299.99 regular price. Talk about a good day to save big from a financial standpoint while... getting ready to save big from a storage perspective too.

