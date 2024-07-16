Amazon Prime Day drops Galaxy Watch 4 price by 35%
Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are pouring down like a heavy rainstorm. If you are in the market for a new smartwatch and haven't found the perfect deal yet, check out our picks for the best Prime Day smartwatch deals! And if you are watching your wallet and don't necessarily need the latest model, the Galaxy Watch 4 is currently heavily discounted.
Galaxy Watch 4 is a beautifully designed timepiece featuring an aluminum case that blends the functionality of a sports watch with the elegant, understated look of a dress watch, perfect for any occasion.
The smartwatch's OLED display shines brightly with deep blacks and vibrant colors, a hallmark feature akin to Samsung's top phones and watches.
You can use Google Pay and Samsung Pay on the Galaxy Watch 4, making it convenient for quick transactions at the supermarket or anywhere else you need to pay on the go.
For sports and activities, the Watch 4 relies on Samsung Health app as your central hub for fitness and wellness. It tracks everything from daily steps and workouts to calories burned, hydration levels, stress, heart rate trends, blood pressure, cardio metrics, blood oxygen levels, women's health metrics, and much more.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent option if you are seeking a wearable that seamlessly integrates with your Galaxy phone without breaking the bank. And as already mentioned, during Amazon Prime Day, you can snag it at a 35% discount, but remember, this deal is likely to last only as long as the event – just two days.
The Galaxy Watch 4, launched in 2021, continues to deliver solid performance and could be a smart pick for you, especially with its current price tag of under $130! Thanks to a 35% discount on Amazon Prime Day, it's a tempting deal on the Galaxy Watch 4.
