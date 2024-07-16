Amazon Prime Day drops Galaxy Watch 4 price by 35%

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day is here and the deals are pouring down like a heavy rainstorm. If you are in the market for a new smartwatch and haven't found the perfect deal yet, check out our picks for the best Prime Day smartwatch deals! And if you are watching your wallet and don't necessarily need the latest model, the Galaxy Watch 4 is currently heavily discounted.

The Galaxy Watch 4, launched in 2021, continues to deliver solid performance and could be a smart pick for you, especially with its current price tag of under $130! Thanks to a 35% discount on Amazon Prime Day, it's a tempting deal on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Galaxy Watch 4 with ECG is down by 35% on Prime Day

During Prime Day, you can snag the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for less than its usual price! While not the latest model from Samsung, this smartwatch still delivers robust health and fitness tracking capabilities to meet all your needs.
Galaxy Watch 4 is a beautifully designed timepiece featuring an aluminum case that blends the functionality of a sports watch with the elegant, understated look of a dress watch, perfect for any occasion.

Weighing in at only 30 grams, the Galaxy Watch 4 is incredibly lightweight and comfortable, making it ideal for wearing during workouts or any physical activity. Additionally, it boasts an IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to a certain extent.

The smartwatch's OLED display shines brightly with deep blacks and vibrant colors, a hallmark feature akin to Samsung's top phones and watches.

You can use Google Pay and Samsung Pay on the Galaxy Watch 4, making it convenient for quick transactions at the supermarket or anywhere else you need to pay on the go.

For sports and activities, the Watch 4 relies on Samsung Health app as your central hub for fitness and wellness. It tracks everything from daily steps and workouts to calories burned, hydration levels, stress, heart rate trends, blood pressure, cardio metrics, blood oxygen levels, women's health metrics, and much more.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent option if you are seeking a wearable that seamlessly integrates with your Galaxy phone without breaking the bank. And as already mentioned, during Amazon Prime Day, you can snag it at a 35% discount, but remember, this deal is likely to last only as long as the event – just two days.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

