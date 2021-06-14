$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Amazon kicks off the Prime Day 2021 frenzy with a bunch of early deals on Echo devices (and more)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 14, 2021, 5:17 AM
Amazon kicks off the Prime Day 2021 frenzy with a bunch of early deals on Echo devices (and more)
Amazon's Prime Day 2021 extravaganza is underway ahead of time... sort of, with a number of the e-commerce giant's own in-house devices scoring cool discounts that are likely to stick through next week.

While it looks like you'll have to wait at least a few more days for the company to kick off its top Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deals this year, a whole bunch of Echo-branded products are already on sale at great prices.

First things first, you should know that an Amazon Prime membership is required for both these early offers and any and all Prime Day 2021 deals scheduled for June 21 and 22. Don't worry, you'll make excellent use of that all year round, with more Prime benefits than you imagine available at a measly $12.99 a month or $119 per year... after a free 30-day trial.

With all that in mind, bargain hunters looking for the best true wireless earbuds in terms of their bang for buck will undoubtedly be delighted to see the hot new second-gen Echo Buds (with active noise cancellation!!!) already marked down by a hefty 40 bucks, or no less than 33 percent off their list price.

Released back in 2019, Amazon's first diminutive Echo Show 5 smart display can be currently had at a massive $35 (or 43 percent) discount, basically eclipsing every single promotion from January onward. Unsurprisingly, you can save even more on the "full-sized" Echo smart speaker (without a screen)... if you don't mind buying two units ahead of Prime Day.

We're obviously talking about the latest "regular" Amazon Echo edition, released just last year, which can be yours right now in a special two-pack fetching $80 less than usual. 

The pint-sized Echo Dot (4th Gen), itself released in 2020, is also discounted by a very cool 40 bucks when purchasing two units at the same time, but keep in mind that you'll have to use "ECHOPRIME" and "PDDOT2PK" coupon codes at checkout to claim these two-pack Echo and Echo Dot deals.

The same cannot be said about the quirky Amazon Halo fitness band (without a screen) or the second-gen Echo Frames, which are on sale today for $30 and $75 less than usual respectively sans having to jump through any hoops apart from the obligatory aforementioned Prime subscription.

Last but not necessarily least, the always affordable Echo Auto can add hands-free Alexa assistance to your car at a lower than ever price after a solid new $35 discount equating to no less than 70 percent off its MSRP.

