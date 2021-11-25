Amazon has a bunch of cool TicWatches on sale at unbeatable prices this Thanksgiving Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





For a limited time, Amazon has exactly half a dozen TicWatch devices on sale at huge discounts of up to 50 percent, but while all six models seem to be available at their lowest ever prices, it's definitely worth pointing out that these killer Thanksgiving deals are currently set to expire... on Black Friday.



In theory, that means even better offers could be right around the corner, including the first-ever discount on the hot new In theory, that means even better offers could be right around the corner, including the first-ever discount on the hot new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with Snapdragon Wear 4100 (hopefully). The older TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch Pro 4G LTE, however, are unlikely to go any lower anytime soon after scoring $100 and $150 markdowns respectively from the same $300 MSRP.



Naturally, that makes the cellular-equipped variant more attractive for bargain hunters connected to Verizon's LTE network, unless you care more about things like processing power or battery life than the ability to make and receive voice calls on your wrist independently from your mobile phone.





Yes, the GPS-only TicWatch Pro 3 packs a larger battery and newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor than the Snapdragon Wear 2100-based TicWatch Pro 4G LTE , with very few differences to note in the health and wellness monitoring department. Keep in mind that both devices also come with so-called "dual-layer" technology, sporting both a high-res AMOLED display and an energy-efficient LCD screen underneath that you can enable to deliver up to 45 days (!!!) of running time between charges.



The TicWatch Pro S also uses Mobvoi's proprietary dual-layer tech to keep the lights on for up to 30 days on a single charge while costing $40 less than its usual price of $189.99 and... thus not looking like one of the The TicWatch Pro S also uses Mobvoi's proprietary dual-layer tech to keep the lights on for up to 30 days on a single charge while costing $40 less than its usual price of $189.99 and... thus not looking like one of the best Black Friday 2021 smartwatch deals available at the moment.



The same probably goes for the TicWatch E3 and TicWatch C2 Plus, which are marked down by a decent but not earth-shattering 30 percent from regular prices of $199.99 and $209.99 respectively with just one screen each and a respectable list of health sensors (by sub-$150 standards).



Last but certainly not least, the TicWatch GTH definitely stands out as one of the Last but certainly not least, the TicWatch GTH definitely stands out as one of the top Amazon Black Friday 2021 offers in the ultra-affordable wearable category at a 38 percent discount from a $79.99 MSRP. Obviously, this is no Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 rival, but it does come with 24/7 heart rate, sleep, stress, and even blood oxygen tracking, giving the Fitbit Charge 4 a run for its money when you also consider the large color touchscreen.

Mobvoi is far from the first name that comes to mind when thinking of top-tier smartwatch manufacturers, but if you're in the market for a good-looking, reasonably feature-packed, and affordable Apple Watch alternative compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets this holiday season, the company's TicWatch lineup includes a bunch of objectively great options.