One of Amazon's best ever Kindle devices is on sale at an incredibly low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We know, we know, that doesn't sound very enticing, but for what it's worth, the Kindle Voyage was by far the most sophisticated e-reader of its time. That's obviously no longer the case, but at a measly $49.99, this bad boy is currently cheaper than an entry-level Kindle (2019).
Unfortunately, both cellular-enabled and "very good" devices are already out of stock, so you'll need to make do with Wi-Fi connectivity only on your "good" refurb. When Woot eventually runs out of inventory for this model as well, you'll be stuck with an "acceptable" unit at the same $49.99 price, so it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible.
Similar to the modern (and arguably overpriced) Kindle Oasis, the Voyage comes with an impressive 300 ppi display. Granted, this is a bit small, at 6 inches, and you also don't get a lot of premium 2021 stuff like page turn buttons, water resistance, or a flush-front design.
On the bright side, your 50 bucks will buy you a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours, pressure-sensitive bezels for effortless page turns, adaptive front light technology, and a highly portable design with a skinny 7.6mm profile. There are no sub-$100 tablets with all of that going for them, now, are there?