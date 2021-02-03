One of Amazon's best ever Kindle devices is on sale at an incredibly low price

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 03, 2021, 9:32 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
E-book readers have been around for a long time, and even though a low-cost Android tablet can do pretty much all of the same things as a Kindle and a lot more, plenty of people still prefer the feel, simplicity, and especially the battery life of one of those good old fashioned Amazon-made devices.

If you're part of that group but you're not entirely satisfied by any of the four different Kindle models (Kids Edition included) officially sold by their manufacturers right now, you might also want to consider a very well-reviewed variant released all the way back in 2014.

We know, we know, that doesn't sound very enticing, but for what it's worth, the Kindle Voyage was by far the most sophisticated e-reader of its time. That's obviously no longer the case, but at a measly $49.99, this bad boy is currently cheaper than an entry-level Kindle (2019).

While it's certainly not fair to compare a refurbished product available through Woot with a brand-new unit you can get directly from Amazon, the former e-tailer is offering a decent 90-day warranty with your ultra-affordable Kindle Voyage, also vouching for its "good" physical condition.

Unfortunately, both cellular-enabled and "very good" devices are already out of stock, so you'll need to make do with Wi-Fi connectivity only on your "good" refurb. When Woot eventually runs out of inventory for this model as well, you'll be stuck with an "acceptable" unit at the same $49.99 price, so it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible.

Similar to the modern (and arguably overpriced) Kindle Oasis, the Voyage comes with an impressive 300 ppi display. Granted, this is a bit small, at 6 inches, and you also don't get a lot of premium 2021 stuff like page turn buttons, water resistance, or a flush-front design.

On the bright side, your 50 bucks will buy you a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours, pressure-sensitive bezels for effortless page turns, adaptive front light technology, and a highly portable design with a skinny 7.6mm profile. There are no sub-$100 tablets with all of that going for them, now, are there?

