Save big on Amazon’s Kindle for Kids with this Early Prime Day 2023 deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We’re less than a week away from the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, but the US retailer has already prepared dozens of “early deals” to get customers in the mood for shopping. Most of these deals won’t return for the sale event next week, at least not in this form, while others might make a comeback, which means that it’s up to each of us to decide whether or not to go for an early deal.
For a limited time, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) is nearly 40 percent off. Although the massive discount doesn’t bring the Kindle’s price below the $100 mark, it’s pretty close to that amount. It’s worth mentioning that only the Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams colors are on sale right now, so don’t pick the Warrior Cats version if you want to save some money.
It’s important to note that this specific Kindle comes with a 1-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which gives kids access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel, and LEGO. After 1 year, the subscription will be automatically renewed every month starting at $4.99/month, by you can cancel it any time from the Amazon Parent Dashboard.
If you’re paying for Amazon Prime and have already prepared your budget for the July 11-12 sales event, we have an early deal for you if you’re in the market for a new Kindle. Granted, this specific Kindle model is aimed at kids, the discount offered by Amazon is too good to pass.
For a limited time, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) is nearly 40 percent off. Although the massive discount doesn’t bring the Kindle’s price below the $100 mark, it’s pretty close to that amount. It’s worth mentioning that only the Emerald Forest and Robot Dreams colors are on sale right now, so don’t pick the Warrior Cats version if you want to save some money.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) is bundled with a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. On top of that, the Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water, so it’s waterproof.
It’s important to note that this specific Kindle comes with a 1-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which gives kids access to thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel, and LEGO. After 1 year, the subscription will be automatically renewed every month starting at $4.99/month, by you can cancel it any time from the Amazon Parent Dashboard.
Things that are NOT allowed: