Android Tablets Deals

Amazon's Kindle for Kids is cheaper than ever for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2021, 9:16 AM
Amazon's Kindle for Kids is cheaper than ever for a limited time
The Kindle Kids Edition is a great device for your children, not just because it does an excellent job at providing all the necessary tools for your kid's entertainment, but also because it's very cheap. For $110, customers are getting a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (up to a $219 value).

Keep in mind though that the Kindle Kids Edition isn't a toy, it's an educative device that performs differently than a tablet since it focuses more on the reading aspects instead of games and videos. In that regard, the slate comes with the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series, including Artemis Fowl.

But the best thing about Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition right now is that it's on sale. The slate is as cheap as it was on Black Friday, so if you missed that deal you can just go ahead and get it right now and save exactly 32 percent.

You have to act quickly though since deals don't last too long. It's important to mention that the deal is only available in the United States, at least at the time of writing.

