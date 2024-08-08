Amazon fights the new Google TV Streamer with its 'old' Fire TV Stick 4K at a special discount





But Amazon's main streaming weapons have the obvious advantage of costing way less than Big G's first-of-a-kind set-top box, and if you hurry, you can get one of the best Fire TV Sticks yet at a significantly lower price than usual. But Amazon's main streaming weapons have the obvious advantage of costing way less than Big G's first-of-a-kind set-top box, and if you hurry, you can get one of the best Fire TV Sticks yet at a significantly lower price than usual.

Fire TV Stick 4K 2023 Release, Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 6, 8GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, 650MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included $20 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Typically available for $49.99, the 2023-released Fire TV Stick 4K can be had at a very cool $20 (or 40 percent) discount right now, which essentially means you can buy three of these bad boys for the price of one new Google TV Streamer and still keep 10 bucks in your pocket.





This is not the top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick 4K Max model, mind you, so you do need to cut quite a few corners and make a number of important compromises to keep your back-to-school spending in check. Compared to its higher-end brother, the Fire TV Stick 4K packs half the internal storage space while lacking support for Amazon's handy Fire TV Ambient Experience and including a "standard" rather than an "enhanced" Alexa voice remote.





The Google TV Streamer (4K) naturally holds even more advantages over this budget-friendly device on special offer at the time of this writing, including four times (!!!) as much storage, added smart home controls, more RAM, and at least according to its manufacturer, more raw power.





Still, the deeply discounted Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) manages to get all the streaming basics just right... and then some, with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos technologies supported out the box, and yes, a not-too-shabby combination of 8GB storage and 2GB RAM as the cherry on top of a delicious value cake.