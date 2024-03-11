Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

After making a name for itself in the Apple-dominated tablet market with ultra-affordable and generally compact devices, Amazon finally unveiled a larger-than-average slate last year. The aptly named Fire Max 11 comes with an 11-inch screen and other specs described by its maker as "high-end" but also a decidedly not-premium price tag.

That normally starts at $229.99 (with lockscreen ads), but for a presumably limited time, you can slash a substantial 60 bucks off a $244.99 list price without any such interruptions. That's for an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, of course, while a 128 gig variant is currently even more deeply discounted.

Amazon Fire Max 11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Specifically, you're looking at spending a whopping $80 less than the $279.99 typically charged by Amazon for that particular Fire Max 11 model, which only comes in a version sans so-called "sponsored screensavers" (aka lockscreen ads). 

Do these price cuts happen to sound familiar? That's probably because they're far from unprecedented. But that doesn't make them any less worthy of your attention, especially outside your typical holiday promotions. The last time we saw the cheapest no-ads Fire Max 11 variant go down to such a crazy low price was around Christmas, while the costlier model scored a similar discount as today a little more recently.

Powered by a decidedly middling MediaTek processor and equipped with an unremarkable 4GB RAM count, the Fire Max 11 is certainly not a high-end tablet by... conventional standards. Compared to everything else in Amazon's iPad-rivaling catalog, however, this is definitely a powerhouse, which should be enough to seal the deal for many of the company's hardcore fans.

At these freshly reduced prices, this bad boy can also take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ and Tab S6 Lite in terms of bang for your buck, thus looking like one of the best Android tablets available on a tight budget at the time of this writing.
