Amazon lets you grab its Fire Max 11 at deeply discounted prices once again

Are you a fan of Amazon’s tablets? In that case, you might be interested in the Fire Max 11. This 2023-released slate remains the most powerful of Amazon’s tablet arsenal, and it’s now available at a substantial discount. Believe it or not, you can get it at a 29% cheaper price, which equates to $80 in savings!

The $80 discount, mind you, is the most significant price cut we’ve ever seen for the 128GB model without lockscreen ads. To top it off, the merchant is giving you an extra 20% off with a trade-in. So, if you’re a bargain hunter looking for an affordable slate with an impressive value-for-money ratio, you should absolutely consider purchasing this one.

The Fire Max 11 features a premium aluminum design. It’s thin and lightweight, meaning it won’t take up way too much space in your backpack. Moreover, it has an 11-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution that gives you bright colors and superb detail.

Even though it may not be among the best budget tablets, the Amazon slate also gives you reasonable performance for a tablet with an MSRP of just $279.99. It’s powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC, complemented by 4GB RAM. Although it may not be able to handle your most demanding gaming titles, it should still be plenty good at everyday tasks.

Other cool perks include a microSD card slot that helps maximize storage capacity to 1TB and a smart home dashboard that lets you easily control all your Alexa devices. You can use the integrated Show Mode to transform your Fire Max 11 into a smart display.

In Amazon’s own words, this puppy should be able to last about 14 hours between charges. Needless to say, that sounds like plenty of time to enjoy your favorite TV shows. The 7,500mAh battery supports 15W charging speeds.

All things considered, the Amazon Fire Max 11 may be a tough sell at its regular price, for it has plenty of competitors. However, it’s fair to say that the 29% markdown makes it way more attractive right now. If you’d like to get it at its lowest price, be our guest and take advantage of this incredible offer.
