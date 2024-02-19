The budget delight Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently $160 off its price on Amazon

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S9 series offer incredible out-of-this-world performance, but despite being amazing slates, they are not exactly for the frugal among us, since they also pack pretty hefty price tags. But do you know what awesome Samsung tablet doesn't come with a price tag capable of tanking your whole bank account? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, which, by the way, is still on sale on Amazon and can be yours for even less!

That's right, the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Oxford Gray is still enjoying the same pretty awesome 49% discount we told you about a few weeks ago. This means you can still snag this awesome slate for $210 off its price if you take advantage of this deal now. However, we suggest acting fast on this one, since this offer has been available for a few weeks now, and you never know when Amazon will decide to return the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its usual price.

With a Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood, complemented by 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is way shy of the performance of the Galaxy Tab S9, but it still delivers good performance for day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming YouTube videos. Additionally, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage space. Furthermore, the slate sports its own S Pen despite its budget price.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still a good value for money. Moreover, it's currently an even bigger bargain while enjoying that sweet price cut on Amazon. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag one at a discounted price now!

