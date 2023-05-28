Pixel Tablet: The worst Android tablet Google could make is the best one Apple, Samsung never made

Here we are! It’s time to continue our conversation about Google’s brand new Pixel Tablet. I concluded my first story by saying I find it “more exciting than the Pixel Fold”, and I… stand by that statement. But there's a "but"...

Average display and severe lack of basic Nest Hub features make Google’s Pixel Tablet more difficult to recommend: Is Google being cheap or practical?

Samsung and Apple’s tablets don’t offer better displays than the Pixel Tablet; you’ll need a OnePlus or Xiaomi tablet to get the best display for $500 (or less)

Priced at $500 for 128GB of storage, the Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate

Priced at $500 for 128GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch TFT LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate (the pricier Galaxy Tab S8 has a similar display, which is 11-inches big)

Both of Apple’s iPad (10th Gen) and iPad Air (5th Gen) come with 11-inch LCD displays with 500 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate; the iPad 10 goes for $450 but that’s for 64GB of storage (the next option is 256GB at $600); the iPad Air 5 starts at $600 for $64GB of storage ($750 gets you 256GB)

Is this 1990, Google? The Pixel Tablet’s Charging Speaker Dock isn’t exactly the Nest Hub replacement some hoped for; a charging station with an average speaker and no Bluetooth support





The Charging Speaker Dock won’t be able to connect to a second dock (for a more immersive sound experience, suggestion the dock will lack a basic Bluetooth connection





The Charging Speaker Dock also won’t be able to connect to other Google-enabled smart speakers or Nest Hubs





As it turns out, the speaker driver found in the Pixel Tablet’s dock will measure 43.5mm, which is the same size driver as the one in the smaller Nest Hub, which isn’t exactly known for its incredible sound quality.

Deal-breaker? Crazy-high prices outside of the US for Pixel Tablet make absolutely no sense considering Google's affordable Pixel phones





Should the Charging Speaker Dock be an essential addition to the Pixel Tablet even if you decide you don’t want/need one? Some would’ve liked to have the option to buy a Pixel Tablet without a dock - perhaps for $100 less than the $500 price for the bundle. And I can see why.





Pixel 7a starts at $500 in the US, £450 in the UK, and €510 in Europe

Pixel Tablet starts at the same $500 in the US, £600 in the UK, and €680 in Europe

Anyway, Welcome back to the tablet game, Google and Android! It’s nice to have you back.