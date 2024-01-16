Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is on sale at one of its biggest ever discounts

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
If you're looking for a nice budget tablet to help you start the new year on a high note without breaking the bank and can't afford (or for some reason don't want) Amazon's 2023-released Fire HD 10 at its latest discount, it might be a good idea to give the smaller, slightly older, and of course, cheaper Fire HD 8 Plus a chance right now.

That's obviously because this low to mid-end 8-incher is also on sale at a very special price at the time of this writing. Bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to save 45 bucks on all Fire HD 8 Plus models today, with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of storage space on deck and lockscreen ads or... no lockscreen ads.

The most affordable variant normally costs a measly $119.99, mind you, which means that you're looking at spending a substantial 38 percent less than that... if you hurry. Granted, Amazon is not making it clear that we're dealing with a limited-time sale here, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out given that these are holiday-level price cuts the manufacturers of the Fire HD 8 Plus are applying to the 2022-released slate.

That's right, this is not Amazon's newest and obviously not its greatest Android-based tablet either. But it is the latest Fire HD 8 Plus edition, and with 3GB RAM, hexa-core processing power, and a large enough battery under its hood for up to 13 hours of running time between charges, it certainly makes for an appealing value proposition.

An even more compelling deal sees the Fire HD 8 Plus turning into an Echo Show smart display of sorts with little to no effort alongside a handy wireless charging dock. This is not quite as fancy as what you can get together with a Google Pixel Tablet, for instance, but the combo typically goes for just $169.98, and for a presumably limited time, you can slash a whopping 60 bucks (or 35 percent) off that already extremely attractive list price.

Now that's something the likes of Samsung's dirt-cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can't really compete with, but before you commit to a Fire tablet (any Fire tablet), you have to keep in mind that they still don't come with official Google Play support, offering a very... unique Android experience that's definitely not right for everyone.

