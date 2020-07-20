Every single Amazon Fire tablet is on sale at a cool discount right now





Instead, you might simply want to be even more careful than usual about what you purchase and when. A member of the low-cost Fire tablet family, for instance, is always a smart buy if you can't afford one of Apple's market-leading iPads. If you hurry, you can get your favorite dirt-cheap Android-based slate at an excellent discount, whether you prefer a "standard" model or a kid-friendly variant.



Once again, the 8-inchers are on sale at $30 off their $89.99 and $119.99 starting prices with 2 and 3GB RAM counts respectively. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, meanwhile, is currently marked down by an even heftier $50, equating to 36 percent off its $139.99 MSRP in a single 32GB storage configuration and multiple eye-catching color options.



The super-compact and ultra-low-end Amazon Fire 7 is obviously cheaper, starting at $15 less than usual in a regular variant with 16 gigs of internal storage space, a cringey 1GB RAM count, and a modest 1024 x 600 display. The children-focused Fire 7 edition is available for 40 bucks off its $99.99 list price with identical specifications, while the kid-friendly Fire HD 10 costs $50 less than usual.



The Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Kids Edition share a large 1080p screen, respectable octa-core processor, and 2 gigs of memory, as well as a 12-hour battery life, with the former version also on sale at the time of this writing at a $50 discount with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.



Before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind that these are not the world's most powerful tablets (not even in their price segment), running a heavily modified version of Android on the software side of things with no official access to Google's Play Store. At the same time, though, it's undeniably tough to find comparable hardware at similar prices.