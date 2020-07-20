Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Every single Amazon Fire tablet is on sale at a cool discount right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 20, 2020, 8:07 AM
If this was a normal year, bargain hunters would have pretty much used up their "non-essential" budgets for the summer (if not the whole year) by now. But Amazon's 2020 Prime Day festival of huge discounts and killer deals is delayed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, which doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't buy anything over the next three months.

Instead, you might simply want to be even more careful than usual about what you purchase and when. A member of the low-cost Fire tablet family, for instance, is always a smart buy if you can't afford one of Apple's market-leading iPads. If you hurry, you can get your favorite dirt-cheap Android-based slate at an excellent discount, whether you prefer a "standard" model or a kid-friendly variant.

Yes, the newly released Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are arguably headlining Amazon's latest list of in-house bargains, scoring their second-ever deep price cut already. 

Once again, the 8-inchers are on sale at $30 off their $89.99 and $119.99 starting prices with 2 and 3GB RAM counts respectively. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, meanwhile, is currently marked down by an even heftier $50, equating to 36 percent off its $139.99 MSRP in a single 32GB storage configuration and multiple eye-catching color options.

The super-compact and ultra-low-end Amazon Fire 7 is obviously cheaper, starting at $15 less than usual in a regular variant with 16 gigs of internal storage space, a cringey 1GB RAM count, and a modest 1024 x 600 display. The children-focused Fire 7 edition is available for 40 bucks off its $99.99 list price with identical specifications, while the kid-friendly Fire HD 10 costs $50 less than usual.

The Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Kids Edition share a large 1080p screen, respectable octa-core processor, and 2 gigs of memory, as well as a 12-hour battery life, with the former version also on sale at the time of this writing at a $50 discount with your choice of 32 or 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind that these are not the world's most powerful tablets (not even in their price segment), running a heavily modified version of Android on the software side of things with no official access to Google's Play Store. At the same time, though, it's undeniably tough to find comparable hardware at similar prices. 

