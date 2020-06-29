The first deals have arrived for Amazon's hot new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets





Unsurprisingly, you don't have a lot of time at your disposal to claim this killer "deal of the day" and shave up to 33 percent off the list price of the "all-new" Fire HD 8. The 2020-refreshed 8-inch slate normally starts at $89.99, currently setting you back 30 bucks less than that in an entry-level 32GB storage variant with "special offers", aka "sponsored screensavers" and lock screen ads.



The same Android-based (or rather Android-skinned) tablet is on sale at a cool $30 discount without special offers, as well as with and without special offers in a 64 gig configuration. Powered by a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2 gigs of RAM, the 10th generation Fire HD 8 promises to stay charged for up to 12 hours of mixed use while supporting fast charging technology with necessary power adapters and cables sold separately.



There's also a Fire HD 8 Plus variant that adds There's also a Fire HD 8 Plus variant that adds wireless charging capabilities into the equation while boosting the memory count to 3 gigs and typically fetching $109.99 and up. Said model is also marked down by $30 in both 32 and 64GB storage configurations, with and without special offers, for 24 hours only.



Then there's the "all-new" Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which can be purchased at $40 off its $139.99 regular price in a single 32GB variant and three eye-catching color options for a "limited" period of time that's likely to exceed 24 hours.



Finally, the slightly older "all-new" Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets are themselves on sale for $25 and $50 less than usual respectively for a limited but unspecified time.