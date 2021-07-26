Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you're on a really tight budget and like big displays, the e-commerce giant's newest Fire HD 10 edition might feel a tad steep, at $149.99 and up.





Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, selling an older version of one of the best tablets money can buy right now for as little as $57.99. Obviously, we're talking about refurbished units here, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a 90-day warranty, which is exactly what you typically get alongside a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Fire 7 or Fire HD 8.





If you hurry, Woot will let you choose the condition of your next Android-based slate from "acceptable", "good", and "very good" options, as well as the color and either a 32 or 64GB storage variant.







While the aforementioned starting price is naturally valid for an entry-level storage configuration in "acceptable" condition, you can score a "very good" 32GB-er for just $3 more or a "good" digital hoarding-friendly 64 gig model at $69.99.





Those are some incredibly low prices to pay for a battery life champion capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours between charges while playing Full HD content on a 10.1-inch screen and packing a reasonably powerful quad-core processor in combination with 2GB RAM.





Granted, this seventh Fire HD 10 generation, released back in 2017, is inferior to 2021's 11th gen 10-incher in almost every single way, from processing speed to memory, battery life, charging speeds, screen bezels, and camera capabilities.





But at only $57.99, all you need to be satisfied are acceptable specifications and features, which this absolute bargain undeniably offers. You'll want to hurry if you agree, though, as the killer new deal expires at the end of the day.

Should you be in the market for an ultra-affordable tablet, you probably already know you can't do much better than whatever member of Amazon's crazy popular Fire family suits your needs best in terms of screen size.