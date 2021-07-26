Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal
Should you be in the market for an ultra-affordable tablet, you probably already know you can't do much better than whatever member of Amazon's crazy popular Fire family suits your needs best in terms of screen size.

But if you're on a really tight budget and like big displays, the e-commerce giant's newest Fire HD 10 edition might feel a tad steep, at $149.99 and up.

Luckily, that's where Woot comes in, selling an older version of one of the best tablets money can buy right now for as little as $57.99. Obviously, we're talking about refurbished units here, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a 90-day warranty, which is exactly what you typically get alongside a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Fire 7 or Fire HD 8.

Amazon Fire HD 10

7th Generation, 2017 Release, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty

$57 99
Buy at Woot

If you hurry, Woot will let you choose the condition of your next Android-based slate from "acceptable", "good", and "very good" options, as well as the color and either a 32 or 64GB storage variant.

While the aforementioned starting price is naturally valid for an entry-level storage configuration in "acceptable" condition, you can score a "very good" 32GB-er for just $3 more or a "good" digital hoarding-friendly 64 gig model at $69.99.

Those are some incredibly low prices to pay for a battery life champion capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours between charges while playing Full HD content on a 10.1-inch screen and packing a reasonably powerful quad-core processor in combination with 2GB RAM.

Granted, this seventh Fire HD 10 generation, released back in 2017, is inferior to 2021's 11th gen 10-incher in almost every single way, from processing speed to memory, battery life, charging speeds, screen bezels, and camera capabilities.

But at only $57.99, all you need to be satisfied are acceptable specifications and features, which this absolute bargain undeniably offers. You'll want to hurry if you agree, though, as the killer new deal expires at the end of the day.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family
Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to receive One UI 3.1.1 update in late August
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to receive One UI 3.1.1 update in late August
Watch how the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max repair gets done thrice cheaper
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Watch how the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max repair gets done thrice cheaper
Spotify adds new feed feature on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify adds new feed feature on Android and iOS
Best Chinese Android smartphones - updated July 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  148
Best Chinese Android smartphones - updated July 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless