Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal

Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal0
But if you're on a really tight budget and like big displays, the e-commerce giant's newest Fire HD 10 edition might feel a tad steep, at $149.99 and up.
If you hurry, Woot will let you choose the condition of your next Android-based slate from "acceptable", "good", and "very good" options, as well as the color and either a 32 or 64GB storage variant.
Those are some incredibly low prices to pay for a battery life champion capable of keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours between charges while playing Full HD content on a 10.1-inch screen and packing a reasonably powerful quad-core processor in combination with 2GB RAM.
Granted, this seventh Fire HD 10 generation, released back in 2017, is inferior to 2021's 11th gen 10-incher in almost every single way, from processing speed to memory, battery life, charging speeds, screen bezels, and camera capabilities.
But at only $57.99, all you need to be satisfied are acceptable specifications and features, which this absolute bargain undeniably offers. You'll want to hurry if you agree, though, as the killer new deal expires at the end of the day.