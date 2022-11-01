Amazon's enormous Echo Show 15 smart display scores rare discount ahead of Black Friday





Both jumbo-sized smart displays happen to be on sale at a substantial 80 bucks under their identical $249.99 list price at the time of this writing, and while that's not completely unprecedented, it is an extremely rare occurrence, especially as far as the Echo Show 15 is concerned.

Echo Show 15 Smart Display with 15.6-Inch Full HD Touchscreen, Alexa, 5MP Camera $80 off (32%) Buy at Amazon









The latest promotion appears to be an Alexa birthday thing rather than an early Black Friday affair, mind you, which probably means the Echo Show 15 will be going back up to its regular price in a couple of days and then down again at the end of November.





Of course, Amazon's actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts for this particular product may exceed 80 bucks... or fall below that mark, so it's up to you if you're willing to risk postponing a purchase or not.





Keep in mind that this voice-controlled colossus doesn't have a direct equivalent in Google's Nest-branded smart home backyard, which makes it especially desirable for folks who need more screen real estate than what the 10-inch Nest Hub Max and newest Echo Show 10 have to offer.





The 15.6-inch touchscreen in tow here sports a more than decent resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, playing everything from Netflix to Prime Video to Hulu content without you having to lift a finger, while the speaker part of the setup is also pretty good, delivering your Amazon Music and Spotify playlists with the help of two 1.6-inch full-range drivers. There's also a 5MP camera for video calls but alas no stand included.