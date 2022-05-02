Amazon's gargantuan Echo Show 15 smart display is discounted for the first time





Formally unveiled back in September 2021 and commercially released a few months later, the first-ever Echo Show device with a gargantuan 15.6-inch touchscreen in tow is marked down for the very first time by a solid 50 bucks.



Keep in mind that, despite its towering size and 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, the Echo Show 15 is not normally costlier than the third-gen Echo Show 10, fetching the exact same $250.





Of course, a bigger device is not always better... at everything, with the smaller Alexa-enabled smart display in this case delivering the superior overall sound experience while also supporting super-advanced auto-framing and motion technologies that the Echo Show 15 comes without.





Then again, the newest Echo Show 10 version is not discounted by a single penny at the moment, and if you can find a wall to mount your Echo Show 15 to, you'll certainly be happy with the giant's endless entertainment, information, and family organization possibilities.



Or you can always keep things simpler and cheaper with a much smaller Echo Show 8 from 2019 or 2021. Both these bad boys pack a punch and they're both on sale at an identical $40 discount from regular prices of $110 and $130 respectively.



The newer edition has actually never been cheaper, and in a couple of very important ways, it outshines the jumbo-sized Echo Show 15 just like the Echo Show 10 does. That's right, the second-gen Echo Show 8 also comes with an impressive 13MP camera capable of always keeping you in frame during video calls, as well as two powerful 2-inch speakers surpassing the audio performance of Amazon's biggest smart display to date.



Last but not least, hardcore Alexa fans looking for the best Mother's Day 2022 deals may want to consider the diminutive second-gen Echo Show 5 as well at a decent $35 markdown of its own from an $84.99 list price.



This compact yet extremely handy device has been available at a slightly lower price a couple of times before, but not very recently, which makes it a pretty hot bargain at the moment too.