You can now get a 'very good' Echo Dot for a measly $9.99 without Amazon Prime

A diminutive yet undeniably powerful and feature-packed Echo Dot smart speaker, for instance, is available with a Prime membership starting at only $19.99 right now , but believe it or not, you can save an additional 10 bucks sans any sort of special requirements at Woot.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, 2018 Release, Very Good Condition, 90-Day Warranty $9 99 Buy at Woot





If a $9.99 Echo Dot sounds too cheap to be true, you should note that the bargain-specialized Amazon-owned e-tailer is offering the 2018 edition at that incredibly low price today only, and predictably enough, you're not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products either.





On the bright side, Woot will hook you up with essentially the same 90-day warranty that its parent company throws in with an all-new fourth-gen Echo Dot released in 2020. Even better, said parent company was apparently in charge of testing and verifying these third-gen Alexa-powered devices to "meet the specified product condition" before greenlighting their resale at 10 bucks a pop.





Said condition currently ranges from "very good" to "acceptable", and while that's obviously an extremely easy choice to make, it's also one that's likely to change as the hours pass. At the time of this writing, you can go for one of four color options too, including "charcoal", "heather gray", "sandstone", and "fig", but the latter two models seem to already be in short supply.





Bargain hunters should know "standard" shipping can be free around the country... for Prime members, and although the fourth-gen Echo Dot looks radically different from its predecessor on the outside, the two's general capabilities are very similar, including voice-controlled music streaming, alarms, alerts, news briefings, weather and traffic info, as well as countless other Alexa skills.