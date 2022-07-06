Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022





We're talking everything from blazing fast nationwide delivery on millions of items to ad-free music streaming, (partial) Prime Video access, unlimited photo storage at full resolution, e-books and magazines, exclusive deals all year round on all kinds of popular products, and starting today, food deliveries at no cost (added to the aforementioned monthly or yearly fee).













That's right, Amazon Prime is getting yet another boost in the form of a complimentary 12-month Grubhub+ subscription, and incredibly enough, this tremendously sweet offer is good for both new and existing members of the latter service.





Grubhub+ covers unlimited food orders (of $12 and up) with $0 delivery fees, normally costing $9.99 a month, which means Prime subscribers are looking at saving nearly 120 bucks here... on top of everything else they're already getting for free or at deeply discounted prices.





Naturally, the announcement of this high-profile partnership between Amazon and the massively successful Chicago-based food delivery company was carefully timed to come right before the 2022 Prime Day festival of exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members.

















Also introduced today is 48-hour advance access to a "never-before-seen" 60-second sneak peek of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", which is a highly anticipated upcoming fantasy TV series set to debut in September.

If you've been a member of Amazon's hugely popular Prime service for more than a minute, you already know your $14.99 a month or $139 a year is money well spent on a large (and ever-expanding) list of killer benefits.