Every single kid-friendly Amazon Fire tablet is already deeply discounted for Prime Day 2023





Luckily, the e-commerce giant has already kicked off a bunch of killer deals on some of its most popular in-house gadgets, including all of the latest kid-friendly Fire tablets. Because these are actual Prime Day offers unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to save big on a 7, 8, or 10.1-inch slate designed specifically with children in mind right now.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2022 Release, 1024 x 600 Screen Resolution, 16GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $55 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 8-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2022 Release, 1280 x 800 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro 8-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 6 to 12), 2022 Release, 1280 x 800 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids 10.1-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2021 Release, 1920 x 1200 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 5MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 10.1-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 6 to 12), 2021 Release, 1920 x 1200 Screen Resolution, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 5MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





That might seem a little inconvenient for some prospective buyers on a tight budget, but given that you're looking at record high discounts pretty much across the board here, it's not going to be easy to resist the temptation of purchasing... something on offer.





The 2022-released Fire 7 Kids can be a great option for cash-strapped parents of 5 or 6 year-olds, who will probably find the admittedly modest 1024 x 600 pixel resolution screen large and sharp enough for their home and mobile entertainment needs.





Of course, the entry-level 7-incher, which is on sale at a totally unprecedented 50 percent markdown from a regular starting price of $109.99, can perform educational tasks in addition to playing movies and supporting (age-appropriate) games while allowing adults to set all sorts of limits and ground rules with ease.





That's obviously true for the entire Fire Kids tablet lineup, which also includes 8 and 10.1-inch models for children aged 3 to 7 that are currently discounted by 50 and 40 percent respectively, as well as Pro variants with the same screen sizes for older kids (ages 6 to 12) marked down by... the same 50 and 40 percent respectively.





Keep in mind that all of these ultra-affordable Android-based slates come bundled with "kid-proof" cases in a bunch of fun colors, as well as complimentary 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscriptions and 2-year worry-free guarantees. You're basically looking at completely unrivaled devices in today's mobile tech landscape available at (presumably) unbeatable prices... for Prime members only. What are you waiting for?