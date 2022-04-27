 Amazon's newest Echo Dot is on sale at a new all-time low price for everyone - PhoneArena
Amazon's newest Echo Dot is on sale at a new all-time low price for everyone

Deals
Adrian Diaconescu
Amazon's newest Echo Dot is on sale at a new all-time low price for everyone
Amazon may no longer tower above all its rivals in the smart speaker market it essentially single-handedly established years back, at least as far as US sales are concerned, but the e-commerce giant's Echo-branded products can still be hard to turn down from time to time.

Case in point, the fourth-gen Echo Dot, released in 2020 and currently available for a cool $22 under its always reasonable list price of $49.99 in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, and Glacier White colors.

What could possibly be better than a massive 44 percent discount for an Alexa fan who needs a simple, straightforward, and diminutive device that can play music, set timers, check the traffic and weather, as well as deliver daily news briefings with minimal effort and admittedly modest audio quality?

If your answer to that question is an even deeper 50 percent price cut, you should know that was only available during last summer's Prime Day festival, which means it could well return this summer for Prime Day 2022... as long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription.

If not and you don't plan on signing up for one anytime soon, this undoubtedly limited-time deal appears to knock down the fourth-gen Echo Dot to its lowest ever price, beating previous discount records of 40 percent registered all the way back in April and December 2021.

Of course, that's not exactly a colossal difference, but every buck saved is a buck earned, especially when dealing with such a popular and almost surprisingly powerful pint-sized voice-controlled device.

Amazon's fourth-gen Echo Dot is also available in an enhanced version with a built-in LED clock display at a decent $20 off its regular price of $59.99 in just two different color options (Glacier White and Twilight Blue).

This is actually not an unprecedented or unbeatable discount, but it's still the best deal on this particular product in several months, making the Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock a pretty inspired and affordable Mother's Day 2022 gift as well.

Both moms and dads are likely to also appreciate the kid-friendly edition of the fourth-generation Echo Dot, which is marked down at the time of this writing by a fairly rare $20 of its own from a $59.99 MSRP in playful "Tiger" and "Panda" incarnations.

Curiously enough, the rest of Amazon's latest Echo smart speakers and smart displays don't seem to have received any big Mother's Day-grade discounts... just yet, although there's still plenty of time for that to change by May 8.
