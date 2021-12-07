Notification Center

The tiny and cute Echo Dot smart speaker is 40% off on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The tiny and cute Echo Dot smart speaker is 40% off on Amazon
If you want to smarten up your home, now’s the perfect time to do so. The Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time on Amazon. This small smart speaker is the perfect Google Home Mini alternative, and now also a cheaper one.

Normally, the Echo Dot goes for $49.99 but with this limited deal, you can shave off $20 and get it for just $29.99. All three colors (charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue) are getting a discount, and you can also choose the clock version and save even more - it’s 41% off ($25) and currently at $34.99.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speaker with Alexa

$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa onboard and can do a bunch of cool things. Just like any other smart assistant, Alexa can tell jokes, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

You can use the Echo Dot to control other smart gadgets in your house - use voice commands to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors, for example. There’s an option to trade in your old Echo device and save another 25%, so looks like Amazon really wants you to have the latest Dot. Why fight it?

Amazon unveils redesigned Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show 10 with great prices

