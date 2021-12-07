The tiny and cute Echo Dot smart speaker is 40% off on Amazon

The tiny and cute Echo Dot smart speaker is 40% off on Amazon0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally, the Echo Dot goes for $49.99 but with this limited deal, you can shave off $20 and get it for just $29.99. All three colors (charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue) are getting a discount, and you can also choose the clock version and save even more - it’s 41% off ($25) and currently at $34.99.
The Echo Dot comes with Alexa onboard and can do a bunch of cool things. Just like any other smart assistant, Alexa can tell jokes, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
