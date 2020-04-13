Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2020, 7:57 AM
Before deciding what Alexa-controlled smart speaker or smart display to get on Amazon at a cool discount right now, you may want to take a second and have a look at Woot's killer new deals as well.

That's because the e-tailer, which just so happens to be owned by the Seattle-based e-commerce giant and world's largest vendor of smart speakers, has two Echo products on sale at even lower prices than its parent company. 

We're talking about the third-gen Echo Dot and the 2019-released Echo Dot Kids Edition, the former of which only comes with a 90-day warranty while the latter model is covered for a full two years against any type of damage.

Both diminutive smart speakers are sold brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, fetching $24.99 and $39.99 respectively. That's $25 and $30 less than you'd normally pay for these things, which are currently available at $29.99 and $49.99 directly from Amazon after slightly smaller discounts.

Bottom line, if you're interested in a tiny voice-controlled speaker for yourselves or your children, you should absolutely not miss these hot new deals, technically scheduled to run through April 27 but unlikely to last very long due to their incredible mass appeal.

Those are not the only Amazon-made devices sold at unbeatable prices for a limited time by Woot, mind you, with a used first-gen Echo Show smart display in "good" condition setting you back a measly $49.99 with a 90-day warranty included. Meanwhile, the high-end and high-res Kindle Voyage e-reader from all the way back in 2014 is available at $69.99 in a standard variant and $89.99 with both Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity.

Finally, the 2016-released Kindle Paperwhite is on sale at an even lower $49.99, all three e-readers shipping in refurbished condition alongside a 90-day seller warranty.

Woot has several Echo and Kindle devices on sale at even lower prices than Amazon
