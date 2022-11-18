Amazon's first-ever Echo Dot (5th Gen) discounts are here, and they're surprisingly massive





The diminutive and massively popular Echo Dot was however upgraded, and although this latest direct rival for Google's Nest Mini is still extraordinarily young, its list price has completely plummeted ahead of Black Friday 2022 in all of its three main versions.

All-New Echo Dot 5th Gen, 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa, Three Colors $25 off (50%)
All-New Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen, 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa, Designed for Kids, With Parental Controls, Dragon and Owl Colors $30 off (50%)
All-New Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen, 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa, LED Display, Two Colors $20 off (33%)





Make no mistake, these are actual Amazon Black Friday deals we're looking at here, which are likely to run all through Cyber Monday on November 28 (and possibly beyond that date), with little to no room for improvement on the horizon.





That's because the e-commerce giant and top smart speaker vendor can't just give away the fifth-gen Echo Dot, and after slashing a whopping 50 percent off its already reasonable $49.99 regular price, there's almost no way to go further down without coming dangerously close to $0.





The "all-new" Echo Dot Kids is also on sale for only half of its $59.99 list price at the time of this writing with both owl and dragon-inspired designs, while the aptly named Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock has scored a slightly humbler but still very substantial 33 percent markdown from the same exact MSRP.





It pretty much goes without saying that these three (slightly) different devices have a long list of features in common, relying on Alexa's smarts to answer all of your most burning questions, play music, audiobooks, and podcasts (from supported services), as well as create smart home routines with a couple of new built-in sensors and the help of various compatible accessories (obviously sold separately).





In case you're wondering, the 2022 Echo Dot is now a measly five bucks costlier than the 2019 Nest Mini , which doesn't come in a kid-friendly version or one with a built-in low-energy LED display to (discreetly) show you the time.