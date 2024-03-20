Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are not to be ignored at these crazy low Spring Sale prices





The Echo Buds family is nowhere near as popular as Apple's industry-leading AirPods portfolio or Samsung's extensive Galaxy Buds roster, but that doesn't mean you should ignore Amazon's in-house earbuds when considering your best low-cost options.

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case $65 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wireless Charging Case $65 off (46%) Buy at Amazon









Both versions are marked down by a huge 65 bucks from list prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively, and in addition to being a "Big Spring" affair, this feels a lot like a clearance sale to us. That means that we'd definitely not be shocked if Amazon discontinued the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at the end of this promotion, sticking to selling just the lower-end and lower-cost 2023 generation.





That's merely an educated guess on our part, mind you, but whether or not these bad boys will go out of stock for good in the next few days, they're certainly worth your attention and a little bit of your hard-earned money right now.





Are they better than Samsung's deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 ? At first glance, not really, but if you consider the hands-free Alexa assistance, stylish design, powerful active noise cancellation, top-shelf overall sound, IPX4 water resistance, and... decent battery life, you'll probably find that they're not far behind and thus could prove to be the best budget wireless earbuds for you.

While Amazon has become a pretty successful hardware vendor in the last decade or so with the help of Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets, it's probably safe to say that the company's presence in the global earbuds market remains fairly limited.