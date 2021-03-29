Amazon has an insane number of popular microSD cards on sale right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you're looking for an ultra-affordable memory card to pair with one of the newest additions to Samsung's Galaxy A family of budget-friendly mid-rangers, for instance, Amazon has more than a dozen solid options on sale today (and today only) at excellent prices.



There's basically something for every type of mobile digital hoarder on offer right now, whether you're interested in adding just 128 gigs of storage space to your compatible Android device, taking that all the way up to an insane 1TB of external memory, or even easily transferring data from iPhones and iPads.



The latter task is made possible by a handy SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe available at a decent 21 percent discount in a 256GB capacity with both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors included. Unsurprisingly, SanDisk is the overall star of this huge 24-hour sale, with the company's incredibly popular Extreme and Ultra microSD cards fetching anywhere between 20 and 44 percent less than usual at the time of this writing.





Both the low-cost Ultra and super-speedy Extreme lineups include 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB models to suit everyone's needs, preferences, and well, budgets. After all, a top-of-the-line SanDisk Extreme microSD card with a storage capacity of one terabyte normally costs more than an unlocked Moto G Power (2021) handset, for instance, at a whopping $225, which you can currently mark down by a cool 45 bucks.



The similarly fast-reading and fast-writing PNY 1TB Pro Elite Class 10 U3 V30 option is naturally similarly expensive, even after a $60 discount, while cash-strapped digital hoarders will undoubtedly be happy to hear the 512GB Samsung EVO Select model can be purchased for 36 percent off an already reasonable $99.99 list price.



Of course, you can spend even less than that if you're willing to settle for a 256 gig Lexar or SanDisk option at 15 and 22 percent discounts respectively, the latter of which is licensed for use alongside Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite gaming systems. We were certainly not kidding when we said there's something for everybody on sale today, and that obviously includes full size SD card buyers, who can choose between a whole bunch of deeply discounted SanDisk, Lexar, and PNY variants of their own.