Accessories Apple Deals

Amazon has a huge number of official cases for Apple's iPhone 11 family on sale

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 11, 2020, 5:28 AM
It pretty much goes without saying that there are dozens (possibly even hundreds) of reliable brands that sell robust protective accessories designed explicitly with Apple's newest iPhones in mind at a variety of prices, but if you're having trouble choosing the perfect case or cover to suit your individual needs and preferences, it might be a good idea to simply go the first-party route.

That's undoubtedly the easiest and safest method to avoid trouble, as Apple's official iPhone cases are guaranteed to fit your precious device perfectly, keeping it out of harm's way in many different circumstances. 

The only inconvenience is these things tend to be considerably costlier than some of the best third-party alternatives available on Amazon, although the e-commerce giant can actually help fix that problem by offering a number of iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max options at significant discounts right now.

If you're looking to protect the humblest member of Apple's 2019 iPhone family, for instance, you can get an official silicone case for $25.83 less than usual or a clear case at $18.14 off its $39 list price. While the latter represents a hefty 47 percent markdown, the former is actually even more impressive, shaving a whopping 66 percent off the regular $39 price of the white flavor.

Unfortunately, almost every other iPhone 11 silicone variant is available at its normal price at the time of this writing, with the black case discounted by $12.01, or a decent 31 percent.

iPhone 11 Pro Max owners are looking at eerily similar offers for the same two main versions, with the 6.5-incher's official clear case fetching 18 bucks less than the usual price of $39 and a black silicone option on sale for $25.81 off.

Interestingly, the iPhone 11 Pro's clear case is not discounted right now for some reason, but you can pair your 2019-released 5.8-inch powerhouse with a black silicone case available at a massive 69 percent off its $39 MSRP, as well as a snazzy aubergine leather folio costing $38 less than usual or a smart battery case with wireless charging in your choice of black, white, or pink sand hues at a decent $19 discount.


